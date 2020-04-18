PLEASANT LAKE — Across the nation, drive-by birthdays have become a way to throw a party in a fun, flashy, socially distant way.
With Gov. Eric Holcomb requesting that people stay at home and avoid groups to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some creative ideas have arisen to support and uplift neighbors and friends.
Today in Pleasant Lake, two birthdays are being celebrated.
The first parade is at noon at Pleasant Lake Elementary School with lineup starting at 11:45 a.m. The procession will honor student Kayelene Hart. It is a surprise early 10th birthday party, said her mother, Stacey Westfall.
“Honk your horns, play music, squirt water guns, hand her a card or present, throw confetti, decorate your car, throw candy or just drive by,” said Westfall. “She will be beyond happy to see this. This will be a total surprise to her.”
The second birthday parade is at 2 p.m. Participants may turn from Bellefontaine Road onto C.R. 500S then line up near C.R. 510W to drive through a cul-de-sac at Gooseneck Lake,
The Gooseneck Lake parade will honor Prairie Heights student Larsen Dilts, who is turning 13 years old.
His mother Jamie Dilts is a special education teacher at Prairie Heights Community Schools and his grandmother Terry Sutton is a secretary at Pleasant Lake Elementary School.
