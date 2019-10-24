ANGOLA — The Trine University Multicultural Student Organization will present its annual Diversity Sunday at 10 a.m. Sunday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola.
The presentation will include the following:
• Alexander Ali Salim, a sophomore from Angola majoring in computer science and information technology, will present “Getting Comfortable with Those Around You.”
• Afolabi Amos Eniitan, a freshman from Indianapolis majoring in mechanical engineering, will present “Foreign Land.”
• Kelsy Taylor, a sophomore from Louisville, Kentucky majoring in marketing, will present “New Year, New Me.”
• Elena Bei Teng Ong, a graduate student from Ayer Keroh, Melaka, a Master of Business Administration student, will play and sing, “I Have Decided to Follow Jesus.”
• Kacie Galloway, a junior from Towson, Maryland majoring in exercise science, will present “Privilege.”
• Ingrid Alisia Rosales Perez, a freshman from Honduras majoring in business administration, will present “Language Barrier vs. Opportunity.”
• Isabell Odambo, a sophomore from Nairobi, Kenya majoring in biomedical engineering, will present “My Diversity Journey.”
• Yancy Paola Hansford Bejarano, a senior from Honduras majoring in management, will present “The Impact of Assumptions.”
• Chinazam Gift Okoroafor, a sophomore from Nigeria majoring in chemical engineering, will present “Diversity of the Heart.”
• Sandeeb Kurian, a senior from Elkhart majoring in design engineering technology, will present “Opportunities as a Second Generation Citizen.”
• Pauline Odambo, a senior from Kenya majoring in accounting, will present “The Power Within.”
For more information, contact Deborah McHenry, director of student success and retention at Trine University, at 665-4509 or mchenryd@trine.edu.
