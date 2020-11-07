ANGOLA — After 23 years of providing personalized accounting and tax services, Jody Porter and her husband Jeff have made the decision to retire from In Balance Accounting.
The Porters are leaving their business to husband and wife team and certified public accountants Dwayne and Michele Bottoms who have backgrounds in accounting, finance, systems development, tax and technology. The Bottoms’ will provide the In Balance clients with high quality accounting and tax service to help reach their financial goals.
“We have always had the dream of owning our own business where we can help small business owners and individuals. We want to wish the Porters nothing but the best, as they spend more time with family and work on their bucket list,” said Dwayne Bottoms. “We are excited to share our professional experience to make our clients successful.”
With the change in ownership, the Bottoms’ want to reassure clients that the staff will stay the same, as well as the business location and phone number.
Over the coming months In Balance will also begin to grow its current service offerings to include a wider array of services including expanded advisory and virtual chief financial officer services such as forecasting, key performance indicators and cash flow management.
In Balance Accounting is located at 240 Hoosier Drive, Angola. For more information about In Balance Accounting, go to InBalance.us or call 665-1342. In Balance can also be found on Facebook and LinkedIn.
