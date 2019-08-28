FORT WAYNE — A partnership between Trine University and Parkview Health on the university's new Health Informatics program seeks to help meet the critical need for skilled healthcare information technology professionals.
Trine announced Health Informatics, a track within the university's revitalized Computer Science and Information Technology degree, last year. The program launched this fall as part of Trine University's new School of Computing.
"Parkview and their team have been instrumental in advising us as we formed the new curriculum and began to shape the CSIT program into the excellent program we now have in place," said Tom Trusty, associate dean of Trine's Allen School of Engineering and Technology. "They have been key supporters in offering to create internships and co-ops for our students as we move forward. They have been part of the larger program advisory board and have inspired others to get involved, too."
Trusty said Parkview's support has helped Trine welcome its largest incoming freshman class of CSIT majors this fall.
"We are looking forward to nurturing this relationship and continuing to build on it in order to provide mutual benefit to both parties," he said.
"As Parkview stays on the leading edge of the digital transformation in healthcare, it's vital for us to have a pipeline of new graduates who are prepared both academically and operationally," said Ron Double, chief information officer at Parkview Health. "We are proud to provide Trine students with hands-on experience in healthcare information technology, cybersecurity, business intelligence, analytics and much more. This collaboration demonstrates both Trine's and Parkview's commitment to building and retaining the best talent possible in the region."
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 13% job growth in Health Informatics through 2026, nearly double the job growth of all occupations.
"The partnership between Parkview and Trine, with the newly developed CSIT program with a Health Informatics option, and an optimistic job outlook makes this an easy career choice for anyone interested in technology and the medical field," said Ryan A. Overton, dean of the Allen School of Engineering & Technology.
The new program is the latest in a series of collaborations between Trine and Parkview. The university's Health Sciences Education Center — which houses its Doctor of Physical Therapy, Master of Physician Assistant Studies and Surgical Technology programs — is located on the Parkview Randallia campus. Parkview Health also has provided Trine students with multiple opportunities for clinical experiences.
"As northeast Indiana's healthcare leader, Parkview Health has provided invaluable support to help Trine University provide professionals to meet the healthcare needs of the region and the nation," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine president. "We are grateful beyond measure for Parkview's guidance and contributions, and look forward to continued collaboration as Trine University expands its health sciences programs over the next three years and beyond."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.