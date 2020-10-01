ANGOLA — Terry Coleman has literally worked his way up from the very bottom of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of State Parks to the top.
On Thursday, Coleman, who got his start at Pokagon State Park, has been named to permanently lead the Division of State Parks after having held the interim director post since Dan Bortner was appointed DNR director in August by Gov. Eric Holcomb.
Coleman has served a variety of roles for state parks in Indiana for nearly four decades and served two years with Ohio State Parks starting in 2012.
“I literally started cleaning bathrooms,” Coleman said with a chuckle on Thursday morning.
That first day on the job, he was all ready to go, with a brand new uniform and boots. He thought he was going to be staffing the historic gatehouse at Pokagon. When he arrived for work, he was told to report to a woman who led a crew that cleaned pit toilets. Yes, outhouses.
“I started on pit toilets and was hoping to work my way up to flushies,” Coleman joked.
Coleman’s career as a full-time DNR employee came in January 1984 at Pokagon and he’s been moving up ever since.
His Indiana service started as a seasonal employee at Pokagon State Park, the day after graduating from Northrop High School in Fort Wayne. He served three more summer seasons at Pokagon while attending Ball State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in natural resources and biology in 1984. His family, from Fort Wayne, spent summers at Ball Lake.
In addition to finding his career at Pokagon, he met his wife, Angola native Pam (Adams) Coleman there when she was employed as a seasonal worker.
Coleman has held a number of Indiana State Parks positions including maintenance repair-person, assistant property manager, property manager and north region manager. When Coleman became north region manager, he and Pam settled in rural Fremont, not far from Pokagon, where they raised their family.
“I grew up in Fort Wayne but Steuben County is my home,” Coleman said.
The promotion fulfills a lifelong dream for Coleman, he said, after his humble beginnings at Pokagon.
“I am honored and humbled to follow the lead of Director Bortner and to work with the incredibly talented and dedicated team that is Indiana State Parks and Indiana State Park Inns,” Coleman said. “We are so very fortunate to serve at a time when public lands are so fundamentally important to the physical and mental wellbeing of all Hoosiers.
“We have such an important mission in caring for the most special and treasured natural, cultural and recreational resources of our state.”
One of those treasured properties is known as Trine State Recreation Area, Pokagon Lite to some locals, the property that lies east of Pokagon, across from Interstate 69. Coleman, in collaboration with the 101 Lakes Land Trust and the DNR, was instrumental in working with local business owners and philanthropists Ralph and Sheri Trine in getting the property purchased and donated to the state.
“It was such a memorable day in my career, to be there in the room with Ralph and Sheri when they made that decision to move forward with the purchase,” Coleman said.
After years of work, Trine State Rec, a nearly 200-acre property surrounding pristine Gentian Lake, was added to the state’s inventory as a sister property to Pokagon, bringing more outdoor recreation opportunities to the state. The property offers hiking, kayaking, fishing, bicycling, cabins and meeting facilities.
In is new role, Coleman said he will be working to implement a new, strategic initiative that was developed when Bortner was still leading the division.
One area he said the Division of State Parks needs to work on is diversity and inclusion.
“Our staff doesn’t look like our public,” Coleman said. “That’s going to be a major initiative.”
The past five years, as deputy director, have kept Coleman tied up in Indianapolis. He hopes in his new role he will be visiting the place he calls home, Steuben County, with more frequency.
