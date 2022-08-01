ANGOLA — The Lake James Antique Boat show drew a large crowd Saturday.
The streets around Lake James were filled with people walking from anywhere they could find to park. All boat slips were filled with refinished boats and their gleaming owners visiting with guests about what it took to get their boats going again. The show also featured antique cars and campers.
The show was put together by Mike and Nancy McBride.
“I can say Nancy does the majority of the work!,” said Mike.
The two started the boat show about 12 years ago and have worked tirelessly to grow the show each year. Mike says he does this each year because he just wants people to have fun and enjoy the day.
The day included live music by Island Vibe in the food truck area. Many were dancing in line as they waited on their food and could enjoy the good vibes while eating. Approximately 75 boats, 100 cars and five vintage campers were present at the show.
“Lots of happy smiles. Nancy and I want to thank the people that helped put this event together,” said Mike. “We also would like to thank the sponsors that help make this event what it has become. We didn’t want to name any specific individual because it takes a team.”
The Steuben Art Scene was present at the event showing off local artists’ work and selling pieces to the public. Founder Vicki Thompson was there greeting people and discussing the upcoming classes that the Art Scene has been granted.
Local artist Pam Harger was at the show with her beach themed art. She has been working with lake and beached themed art for about a year and her art can be found at Roots & Rocks in downtown Angola.
“I collected beach treasures for years and years from the east coast, west coast, Florida and wherever I could. So I decided I had so much I needed to do something with it,” said Harger.
Harger found inspiration to start creating the beach pieces from her father who is also an artist.
Kids who came out to Lake James could get a free wooden boat made by Mike to paint. There was a table of paints and other fun things for the kids to do at the show. Kurt Dager took his three boys to the show and they painted their boats together.
“I painted my boat blue and white because my school is blue and white,” said Cole Dager.
His brother Jase Dager found the painting and the big boats to be his favorite part of the show.
The show included local and larger vendors, food trucks and areas to relax in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.