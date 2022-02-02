ANGOLA — By most accounts, people heeded the warnings of public safety officials and stayed off the streets during winter storm Landon that arrived in northeast Indiana on Wednesday morning.
"The community is doing great at this point with not venturing out into the weather," Steuben County Sheriff R.J. Robinson said in the afternoon. "It's quiet at this point. There's been minimal amounts of accidents."
The snow fell throughout the day at a strong clip at times. If National Weather Service predictions are met, if this year's event will come close to or surpass the record snow that fell in 2011, which measured 13.1 inches on Feb. 2.
On top of what fell in the morning, the National Weather Service Northern Indiana was calling for an additional 9-15 inches between the afternoon and evening. An additional 1-3 inches are predicted for today.
Many government offices remained opened but many businesses closed.
All schools across the county had e-learning days Wednesday and were calling for more of the same today. Fremont Community Schools might be the exception. Superintendent Bill Stitt in a video message on social media announced that Thursday would be the second annual Fremont snowman building contest. Break out the snow pants and mittens.
Trine University canceled classes on Wednesday, something of a rarity with the many students who live on campus or nearby in Angola.
Institutions like Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, police and fire agencies across the county implemented their emergency plans in order to serve the needs of the community.
"We partner with other agencies such as the Steuben County Highway Department and Steuben County EMS in order to meet the needs of the community. This may include sending a plow truck with an ambulance or a police vehicle to clear a path to respond to a call for help or, picking up additional manpower as needed," Robinson said.
Police and agencies like Steuben County Emergency Management have also come to rely on parts of the community when major weather events.
"The Sheriff’s Office also relies on our community partners to assist when needed such as local towing companies or individuals with snowmobiles in order to remove stranded vehicles in the roadway or deliver needed medications," Robinson said.
When it comes to events such as this storm, which can be planned for in advance, agencies like the sheriff's department prepare to have staff on the ready and an if needed, people will spend the night at work.
"Yes, we do have plans in place at the Sheriff’s Office for severe weather situations. We have in-house medical capabilities for the jail as well as plans for extra staff both in the jail and out in the field. We utilize our four-wheel drive vehicles to facilitate traveling in these types of conditions when needed. We are also prepared for staff to stay overnight in the event that is needed," Robinson said.
Waste hauling companies postponed their collections by a day.
