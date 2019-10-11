ANGOLA — Trine University has promoted Gretchen M. Miller to the new position of vice president for administration/chief of staff.
Miller, who has been with the university since 2011, most recently served as assistant to the president and chief of staff.
"Over the last eight years here at Trine, Gretchen has provided outstanding service, commitment and leadership in multiple roles with increasing responsibilities," said Earl D. Brooks II, Trine University president. "I'm excited for this expansion to her duties, proud of her, and know she will continue to excel and represent the university well in this new position. Her dedication to this university and the students we serve is unparalleled."
In addition to providing leadership and coordination for the activities of the office of the president and serving as a member of the president's administration team, Miller will represent Brooks in administrative matters as delegated, including overall management of the president's office, food service, the university golf course, bookstore, Trine innovation 1, Career Services and event services.
She also will have oversight of personnel and efforts related to special events, camps and conferences on campus, assist the president in oversight of the Human Resources Department, and participate in strategic planning, and continue to serve as a liaison among the president, board of trustees, cabinet, academic units and other similar groups, and assist in strategy of corporation and foundation funding.
"I am honored and blessed to be a part of such an outstanding team at Trine University, guided by the visionary leadership of President Brooks and a supportive Board of Trustees," Miller said. "I will do everything I can to work in this expanded position to help ensure our students receive the very best Trine experience and education, and ensure that we continue to help improve the quality of place and life for our community and region."
Miller, a native of Lansing, Michigan, joined Trine as director of alumni relations and events before becoming chief of staff and assistant to the president in 2012. Prior to coming to Trine, she served in admissions, student activities, development and project management roles for South Plains College in Levelland, Texas; the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance in Lubbock, Texas; Hillsdale College in Hillsdale, Michigan; and Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio, Inc.
She holds a bachelor of arts in marketing and business management from Hillsdale College and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in marketing from Walden University.
She serves as a board member for the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County and the Steuben County Economic Development Corp., and was a founding board member of the Young Professionals of Steuben County. She also serves on the board of Education One, Trine University's charter school authorizer.
She and her husband, Brooks Miller, who serves as head men's basketball coach at Trine, live in Angola with their two children.
