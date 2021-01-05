2 arrested locally
ANGOLA — The following individuals were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officials on Monday.
• Kyle L. Rowlison, 38, of the 800 block of East C.R. 200N, arrested in the 1300 block of Wohlert Street on a charge of felony probation violation.
• Corey M. Tomlin, 29, of the 500 block of East Maumee Street, arrested on Mill Street at McKinley Street on a charge of felony operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction and misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.