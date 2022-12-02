and JEFF JONES
AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man is facing multiple charges after police said he allegedly fired shots at another individual from a vehicle Wednesday.
Just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, Auburn Police responded to a 911 call from the 200 block of Cleveland Street reporting shots fired at a vehicle. Indiana State Police detectives were subsequently called to assist in the shooting investigation.
Joseph Alan Fisher, 39, of the 500 block of Archer Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested. He has been charged with attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; serious violent felon in possession of a firearm, a Level 4 felony; residential entry and possession of methamphetamine, both Level 6 felonies.
In a news release, Indiana State Police said, “Through the investigative process, it is alleged that Fisher became enraged with another man that was with Fisher’s ex-girlfriend. Fisher is alleged to have fired shots at the man while parked in his vehicle at a residence in the 200 block of Cleveland Street.
“After those initial shots were fired, a vehicle chase ensued, with Fisher chasing the other man and allegedly firing another volley of shots while driving. The victim’s vehicle was struck several times; however, the victim was not injured,” state police said.
After he was taken into custody, Fisher was transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he will be held pending an initial appearance on his charges.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday by Indiana State Police Detective Jake Quick, the alleged victim told police that he gave a woman a ride to a house in the 200 block of Cleveland Street to visit her daughter. He said he dropped off the woman and waited for her in a vehicle outside. The man told police he saw a vehicle pull up in an aggressive manner. He pulled off and the vehicle followed him, according to the affidavit.
The man told police he looked back and saw the driver of the vehicle was Fisher. He described Fisher as “chasing” him in the car, the affidavit said.
The man told police he heard a gunshot and described his back window as being shot out. The man said he continued and tried to get away from Fisher. He told police the chase continued and at one point, Fisher passed his car and fired three rounds directly at him, striking the vehicle he was driving while he was driving by, the affidavit said.
The man told police he called the woman and told her that Fisher was shooting at him. The man told police Fisher was alone in the car and he could clearly see that it was him.
The woman also was interviewed by police. She said she had asked the alleged victim to give her a ride to her father’s home so that she could visit her daughter.
“She told me that while she was visiting her daughter Mr. Fisher came barging in the back door of her father’s door unannounced. She told me that she used to date Mr. Fisher, but she had broken up with him days prior. She told me that Mr. Fisher knew her visitation schedule with her daughter and he just showed up,” Quick said in the affidavit.
“She told me that Mr. Fisher was angry and yelling saying that he was going to kill (the alleged victim.)She told me that Mr. Fisher left out the back door and her father told her that he heard gun shots,” the affidavit said.
The woman told police that she knew Fisher and the alleged victim did not like each other and that threats had been made in the past, Quick said.
Quick said he spoke with the woman’s father who told him his daughter told him that Fisher does what he says and likely would kill the alleged victim.
The woman’s father told police he heard three loud “pops” that he believed to be gunfire. He told police the shots were heard about 30 seconds after he saw the vehicle pull off, the affidavit said.
Quick said he spoke with Fisher, who told him he came to Auburn to visit his girlfriend at his girlfriend’s father’s house. Fisher told police when he got there, he and his girlfriend observed a man circling the block in a vehicle and that the man had threatened him in the past. Fisher told quick he left the house in his vehicle and admitted to following the man for a short time, the affidavit said.
Fisher told quick nothing else happened and he did not know why police showed up, according to the affidavit.
In the affidavit, Quick said an empty handgun holster was recovered from the back seat of the vehicle Fisher was driving. Officers searched the area and recovered a Taurus 9mm handgun close to the vehicle.
“I asked him about the gun that was located close to the vehicle and the empty holster in the vehicle. He told me that his ‘grandmother’ used to keep a gun in the car and that was probably the holster,” Quick said in the affidavit.
“He then told me he was set up. He told me that the gun belonged to his sister …. He told me the gun had been stolen with the holster a few weeks prior. He told me that he was set up and the person that stole the gun planted the holster, and gun at the scene. He denied that he fired any shots or that he was in possession of any firearm. He told me that his fingerprints and DNA would likely be on the gun because he had handled the gun in the past, but it belonged to his sister,” Quick said.
Auburn City police officers spoke with two separate witnesses who were at different locations close to where the incident took place, the affidavit said. The provided information that was consistent with what the alleged victim had described as far as his vehicle being pursued by Fisher. They both beard gun shots while this was taking place, according to the affidavit.
A police crime scene technician processed the alleged victim’s vehicle and said he observed at least three locations on the vehicle where it had been struck by gunfire, the affidavit said.
Quick said he reviewed Fisher’s criminal history and observed several felony convictions, including unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon; battery with a deadly weapon; domestic battery; possession of a narcotic drug; possession of a controlled substance; battery resulting in bodily injury; and possession of methamphetamine.
