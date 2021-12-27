Celebrating New Year’s Eve for many is all about the phrase: out with the old and in with the new; reminding them to take time for reflection and change, while others look forward to meeting new people with their forever loved ones by their side.
Whether going out or staying home, if company is near and health is a concern, visit the Steuben County Health Department’s website at co.steuben.in.us for up-to-date COVID safety tips or contact the office at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
With a variety of food, drink and entertainment options being offered across Steuben County, residents young and older looking to venture out this New Year’s Eve have plenty to choose from.
21 and over
• Spend New Year’s Eve with ZERO at The Venue, 110 W. Maumee St., Angola, Starting at 10 p.m. Friday, Zero will perform until 2 a.m. Saturday.
• Starting at 8:30 p.m. Friday, the VFW Post 7205, located at 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, promises a night of good friendship and fun with karaoke, drink specials and more.
• Located at 3855 S.R. 127, Angola, 6 Autumns Food and Spirit’s New Year’s Eve party will kick off at 8 p.m. with a live performance by The Earthtones. Tickets are $75 per couple and can be reserved by calling 624-3644. The ticket cost includes dinner, live entertainment and a champagne toast at midnight.
• From 4-9 p.m., the Fremont Moose Lodge Post 2387, located at 2051 W. Toledo St., Fremont, will offer a prime rib dinner, with a salad bar and other sides, for $14. Karaoke will be open from 5-9 p.m.
• American Legion Post 31, located at 1760 W. Maumee St., Angola, will have a fish fry dinner from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Meal prices range from $6.50 to $11.
• Fremont Bar and Grill, 110 W. Toledo St, Fremont, will have a DJ and karaoke starting at 9 p.m. with a champagne toast at midnight.
• Wacky Jac’s, located at 1108 W. Maumee St., Angola, will kick off their celebration at 9:30 p.m. with a DJ and champagne toast at midnight.
Youth
• From 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday youth are invited to ring in the New Year with their friends at the Angola Assembly of God’s New Year’s Eve All-Nighter. Located at 1405 Williams St., Angola, youth can enjoy an open gym and bring their favorite video or board games. Those attending must plan to stay the duration. Reentry is not allowed.
Staying home
If ending the year on the couch watching New Year’s Eve celebrations on television is more your style, here’s where to tune in:
• “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” will celebrate its 50th year on ABC.
• CBS will feature “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash”
• NBC will have “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson.” The show is being produced by “Saturday Night Live’s” Lorne Michaels, and will include performances from special musical and other guests.
• “FOX’S New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022 with Ken Jeong and Joel McHale” has been canceled due to concerns of recent Omicron cases.
A second chance
• The Corner Pocket, located at 100 Toledo St., Fremont, is giving guests a second chance at ringing in the new year. From 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7 to 1 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, Pomegranate Whiskey band will perform live and guests can watch a recording of the ball drop with a champagne toast at midnight.
If your event was not featured in this article and you would like it included in The Herald Republican’s calendar of events, please contact Christy Harris no later than noon Thursday by email at charris@kpcmedia.com or by phone at 665-3117, ext. 2130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.