Monday, March 20
• Steuben County Board of Commissioners, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m.
• Steuben County Drainage Board, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 2 p.m.
• Fremont Community Schools Board of Trustees, Superintendent’s Office, 1100 W. Toledo St., Fremont, 6 p.m.
• Hamilton Community Schools Board of Trustees, School Library, 903 S. Wayne Street, Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Services and Budget Committee, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Angola Common Council, City Hall, 210 N. Public Square, Angola, 7 p.m.
• Steuben County Board of Zoning Appeals, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
• Steuben County Council, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., 9 a.m., special meeting.
• Fremont Town Council, Town Hall, 205 N. Tolford St., Fremont, 5 p.m. Includes two public rate hearings.
• Lake George Regional Sewage District, District Offices, 1040 Angola Road, Coldwater, Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
• Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, F.K. McCutchan Administration Center, 400 S. Martha St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Clear Lake Town Council, Town Hall, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, 7 p.m.
Monday, March 27
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, pre-agenda meeting, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
• Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District, 8119 W. C.R. 150N, Angola, board meeting,6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.