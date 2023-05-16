ANGOLA — Efforts to rebuild the dam at Lake George has been beset with some bad news of late, but did receive some positive action Monday by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners.
Commissioners approved increasing the loan amount to the Lake George Conservancy District from the original $1 million approved a couple years ago to $1.5 million.
And that's where some of the bad news originates.
Since Lake George originally received a loan pledge from the county in 2021, the cost of rebuilding the dam has risen significantly, due to increases in the cost of concrete and steel, said Dave Sorg, vice president of the Conservancy District, which owns the dam.
It is hoped the work will come in at around $1.3 million, but that's still significantly higher than the original estimate of about $800,000-$900,000.
Another blow to the project has been the inability to land a High Hazard Potential Damage grant through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That grant would have covered 65% of the project cost.
Lake George has been unable to land that grant because it has to be requested through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The individual who was responsible for requesting such grants is no longer with the DNR and the process to secure the grant has been stopped in its tracks, Sorg said.
Lake George officials have tried working though a number of state officials — elected and appointed — to no avail, so far, Sorg said.
"We're very disappointed in the state of Indiana at this point," Commissioner Wil Howard said.
"I, too, am extremely disappointed with our state," Commissioner Ken Shelton said.
Holly Lawson, director of communications for the DNR, said the particular grant Lake George was seeking is no longer available.
"DNR has actively communicated with the Lake George property owners that FEMA does not currently have this grant program available, and it is uncertain whether FEMA will make this federal grant opportunity available in the future," Lawson said.
Sorg said the Conservancy District will continue working on getting grant funding.
Steuben County Emergency Management Agency Director Lee Greenamyer told Sorg of other possible grants, and the two agreed to work together in their pursuit.
The grants being sought are specifically for projects that aim to prevent the potential loss of life and property.
"Of course, if the dam should fail it would cause significant damage to property downstream and the (Indiana) Toll Road," Sorg said.
Sorg said engineers have estimated the loss of property in the event of a dam failure would be in the $130 million range. The loss of life could be about 10 people.
Lake George is upstream of the Lake James chain of lakes. Should the dam fail and send a rush of water downstream it would first course through the 9-acre Hidden Canyon Lake before reaching Snow Lake then the remainder of the Lake James chain.
While the complete 509-acre lake would not empty in the event of a dam failure, it does contain approximately 3.63 billion gallons of water, said the U.S. Geological Survey. By comparison, the most immediate downstream large lake, Snow Lake, contains about 2.6 billion gallons of water.
Without grant assistance, it is going to take a long time for Lake George to pay back the loan from the county, which will be from the Major Moves Transportation Fund, which in the past has been used to make similar loans to local entities.
Lake property owners are being assessed $200 apiece to pay for the dam reconstruction project. If grant money comes through, it's possible the loan can be paid off in about eight years. If not, it will take about 20 years. Lake George will repay the county about $90,000-$100,000 a year.
The conservancy was formed in 2018 to deal with the dam, which has had a county road traverse it since 1946. The dam regulates the lake level.
The loan is going to carry an interest rate of 2%.
Construction is supposed to start next year. Bids are supposed to be let either fourth quarter this year or first quarter 2024.
About 40% of Lake George lies in Michigan. Interlocal agreements have been approved with Michigan governmental units, Sorg said.
The dam is on the Indiana side of the lake. At one point in time, it was owned by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. The DNR ceded ownership to the Lake George Cottagers Association, which last year turned over to the Conservancy District, which has taxing authority.
