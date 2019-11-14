ANGOLA — The Angola Investment Fund was approved by the Angola Common Council in August 2013.
At that time, the council allocated $1 million in Major Moves funds for a low interest loan program, administered by the AIF.
Approximately 12-18 months ago, said Councilwoman and AIF member Kathy Armstrong, Steuben County Economic Development Executive Director and fellow AIF member Isaac Lee said the group needed “another tool in the toolbox.”
At that point, the micro-grant program was born.
“We spent about a year looking at how other municipalities our size offered similar programs,” Armstrong said. “We have guidelines set that we are really happy with.”
AIF board member Andy Aldred said the hope is that recipients will take advantage of the grant and then return in a year or two to take advantage of the loan program.
Board member Frank Baade said the AIF has had excellent success with the loans they’ve given so far in Angola.
Five loans have been given to four different companies.
Armstrong said one such industry, C&K Tool which is now Eva-Lution, is very vocal about how the loans received from the AIF have been helpful in growth of the business.
“They are a great community partner and are the poster child for what we do with the low interest loans,” said Armstrong.
Another loan for Chapman’s Brewing Co., said Baade, was a success and was paid off early.
“We can be proud,” Baade said.
The group does its due diligence in checking out each applicant prior to awarding grants or loans.
“We have a lot of expertise at the table,” Armstrong said.
Neither program is out there with the idea of the board making a lot of money, said Armstrong.
Because they’re grants, not loans, the micro-grants don’t require repayment as long as the recipient continues to meet project benchmarks during the two-year grant period.
Grant applicants, according to the guidelines, must live or operate their venture within the city limits or the city extraterritorial jurisdiction.
The original vision for the group, said Armstrong, was to facilitate growth.
The group looks at companies that will bring in higher-paying, hourly jobs.
“It was originally designed to help bring higher paying jobs to the community,” said Baade.
Armstrong said the Steuben County Economic Development Corp. is the real vehicle bringing people and applicants to the board. Its executive director, Isaac Lee, sits on the AIF Board.
Guidelines for the AIF and the application and all relevant information is available online, https://bit.ly/33Km07T.
For more information, contact Armstrong, karmstrong@angolain.org.
The next meeting of the Angola Investment Fund Board is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 in conference room 205 at City Hall.
