Longtime Butler industry announces closure
BUTLER — A longtime Butler industry is reportedly closing its doors in July, leaving more than 100 employees looking to find work.
CJ Automotive, 100 Commerce St., has been part of the Butler community since 1952, and its DeKalb County roots go back to just after World War II.
Forever known locally as “the jack factory,” Universal Tool & Stamping Co. Inc. began operations in Butler in 1952. In December 2014, Swedish-based CJ Automotive acquired the business and has operated it since then. At the time of the acquisition, the Butler facility produced jacks, pedal assemblies, brake levers and shifter assemblies for several automotive customers.
“This one is a gut punch when you talk about 107 people losing their jobs, and a lot of the employees have been there for 20, 25, 30 years,” Mayor Mike Hartman said.
“I consider it a legacy company. It’s one of the longest-tenured companies in the City of Butler,” he added. “You hate to see it go by the wayside. It’s bad for the City of Butler.”
As of Friday, no Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) had been posted on the Indiana Department of Workforce Development’s website. WARN guidelines require employers to provide employees 60 days notice in advance of a plant closure.
Trine student faces molesting charges
ANGOLA — A Trine University student who was suspended from campus and majoring in elementary education was arrested on a charge of Level 4 felony child molesting.
Michael Ivan Myers, 19, Leo, was arrested on Tuesday after an incident that was reported to police on April 1.
Myers allegedly fondled a girl, 13, at times seemingly against her will, in an incident that occurred at a library during a tutoring session, said documents filed in court.
It was the ninth or 10th time Myers had provided counseling for a school subject for the girl, court records say. Myers told police that he was rubbing the girl’s stomach and then touched her breast. The girl tried to remove herself from the situation and Myers pressed her against a wall.
The incident was recorded on video monitoring equipment at the library. The girl reported the incident immediately to her father and library officials turned over a copy of the video to Angola Police Department Detective Brittany Otis.
Myers was not tutoring as a part of a Trine program that provides tutors in the community, it was noted in court documents. He had been suspended from campus and was continuing his education online. Court records did not say why he had been suspended.
A Level 4 felony carries a penalty of a potential prison sentence of 2-12 years and a possible fine of $10,000.
Bixler Lake Campground opens cabins
KENDALLVILLE — For the first time ever, Bixler Lake Campground will welcome guests to two brand-new cabins when the season opens in a few weeks.
Park director Dawn McGahen said the cabins offer another option for camping experiences at the city-owned campground on the east side of the 117-acre Bixler Lake.
“The cabins are 14 by 20 feet with loft,” McGahen said. “A full size bed will be in the loft and twin bunks beds below. It will sleep five.”
The cabins are placed near the back of the campground next to a wetland area, but are very near to the campground’s restrooms and showers.
Cabin amenities include three windows, full insulation in the ceiling, walls and floors, an overhead light and electric service, mini fridge and wall-mounted air conditioner.
The interior walls are finished with hardwood donated by Wible’s U-Pick Hardwoods in South Milford. Do it Best Hardware in Kendallville donated the air conditioners, door locks and other hardware. The floor covering will be a waterproof laminate.
The beds will have vinyl mattresses that will be disinfected after every reserved stay. Bed frames will feature carved decorative designs from nature.
Outside amenities include a shaded front porch, charcoal grill, picnic table and fire ring.
McGahen said cabin campers will have to bring their own food, supplies and bedding just as they would for any campsite.
LaGrange police to install cameras in high traffic areas
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office got permission from the LaGrange County Commissioners Monday morning to lease a collection small cameras placed in high traffic areas in the county with the purpose of helping police find and catch people wanted by law enforcement.
The cameras scan passing vehicles and compare information about that vehicle and its license plate number to data stored in a police database of stolen vehicles or vehicles tied to crimes. The system then alerts authorities to the vehicle’s location.
“It’s an extra set of eyes,” said LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tracy Harker.
Harker said the system will help his department do its job, search for stolen vehicles or vehicles used in the commission of a crime. The system is commonly referred to as a license plate reader, although it can obtain more information about a vehicle than just its license plate numbers.
LaGrange County will place approximately 10 cameras at high traffic areas around the county, such as the Toll Road and major roads like S.R. 9 and U.S. 20.
The system is currently most of the counties that have a major thoroughfare such as the Toll Road passing through their borders. The system also is used in 42 states across the county.
“We have several positions in mind,” Harker said. “We’re looking at high traffic areas. If we have an amber alert, a silver alert, or a report of a stolen vehicle, an agency can enter detail about a vehicle, like a silver toolbox or a bumper sticker, and that camera will look for those details.”
The system is already deployed in Elkhart and St. Joseph counties.
Six people arrested after police locate meth labsCORUNNA — The Auburn Narcotics Enforcement Team (APNET) arrested six individuals Tuesday while serving a search warrant in the 800 block of C.R. 9-A, Corunna.
During the search of the residence, Auburn Police detectives located seven “one-pot” methamphetamine labs, five HCL generators, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia and precursors to manufacturing methamphetamine.
Justin Handshoe, 34, of Angola, faces multiple charges, including manufacturing methamphetamine a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of chemical precursors to manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a hypodermic needle, a Level 6 felony; maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor and a habitual offender enhancement.
Roger Boese, 57, and Carl Boese, 40, both of Corunna, were charged with maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rita Spillers, 52, of Corunna, and Patricia Roberts, 32, of Garrett, were each charged with a Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance.
George Fath Jr. was apprehended on an Steuben County warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
APNET was assisted by the Auburn Police Emergency Response Team, Steuben County SRT, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police Clandestine Lab Team.
GOP chairman calls for party unity
AUBURN — Indiana’s Republican chairman brought a message of unity to Auburn Tuesday night for the DeKalb County Lincoln Day dinner.
“I do my best to praise and focus on the positive and where we align, instead of where we are divided,” Kyle Hupfer told the audience at the National Auto and Truck Museum in Auburn.
“We have to realize that we are all Republicans and all conservatives. We are not the enemy,” he added, warning against calling other Republicans “RINOs” — Republicans in name only.
Hupfer managed Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 2020 re-election campaign. Under Hupfer’s leadership, Republicans now hold every statewide office and both U.S. Senate seats, and 88% of elected county government officials in the state are Republicans.
“Just 20 years ago, the Republican Party of Indiana was in the wilderness,” he said. Democrats had held the governor’s office for 14 straight years. Since 2005, the state has had only Republican governors, Hupfer noted.
“We only damage ourselves when we label each other as a RINO or say that somebody who has been a lifelong Republican is really a Democrat, because we have some slight policy disagreement,” he added.
