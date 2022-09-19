Several people arrested over the weekend
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Jose A. Chavez, 43, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, arrested on West Maumee at McKinley Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Michael R. Cobor, 54, of the 33000 block of Cronelissen Drive, Sterling Heights, Michigan, arrested in the 3000 block of West Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor criminal trespass.
• Travis K. Dixon, 29, of the 500 block of Northcrest Drive, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Kurtis Foster, 30, of the 5700 block of Horseshoe Bend, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy in a protective order.
• Amanda L. Fulton, 37, of the 2300 block of North C.R. 200W, arrested in the 5200 blo0ck of West C.R. 557W on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Frank I. Gomez Gonzales, 25, of the 300 block of North Garfield, Oblong, Illinois, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 347.5 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Stephen F. Hinchcliffe, 51, of the 900 block of West Cora Lane, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery.
• Angel L. Ludwick, 28, of the 200 block of Batavia Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 354 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Bailey M. Meerzo, 21, of the 6000 block of Blackstone Drive, Fort Wayne, arrested on Interstate 69 at the 349 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Griffin R. Miller, 30, of the 2100 block of West C.R. 175S, arrested on Wolhert Street near Stocker Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Timothy R. Miller Jr., 29, of the 4100 block of South C.R. 900E, Wolcottville, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Walter J. Winebrenner, 31, of the 500 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, arrested on West Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.