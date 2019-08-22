Four people arrested by local police
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Tuesday and Wednesday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Duke A. Green, 39, of the 900 block of East C.R. 640N, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120, west of Van Guilder Road, on a misdemeanor charge of domestic charge of battery.
• Drake A. Leland, 22, of the 400 block of East Wendell Jacob Avenue, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street on felony warrant alleging escape.
• Jacob L. Montgomery, 22, of the 700 block of North Martha Street, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Timothy T. Pethers, 39, of the 1000 block of East Parnall Road, Jackson, Michigan, arrested on a warrant alleging felony residential entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.