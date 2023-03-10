ANGOLA — Clint Knauer and his neighbors will take 3-4 inches of snow any day of the week.
Anything’s better than the Feb. 22 ice storm that had the Knauer family and about a half dozen others hiking through Steuben County Park woods in order to get home near Crooked Lake, dodging falling trees in the dark.
“There were literal trees falling around us,” Knauer said.
When they couldn’t access their homes on C.R. 290W and on Shady Side Road because of downed trees, the Knauers and others parked their vehicles at the Steuben County Park Event Center and hiked home.
“We parked at the event center and walked that trail,” Knauer said.
The following Thursday morning, they hiked back out to their awaiting vehicles. Later that day crews from NIPSCO would end up clearing the mess on C.R. 290W and on Shady Side Road near C.R. 400W so people living along that stretch of road for a little more than a mile on the south side of Crooked Lake could get out or go home.
And power was restored the same day. Some parts of Steuben County did not have power restored until 5 p.m. on Feb. 26, four days after the storm initially hit.
Those days are but a memory and when a snow like that which started Thursday night and continued through Friday morning came, it was easy to navigate.
Upward of 4 inches of snow fell in the event that saw many area schools either operate on a delay, close or have e-learning on Friday.
For some districts, like the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County, they are starting to look at extending the school year due to missed days, although the MSD was able to have a staffed e-learning day on Friday, which counts as an official day of school.
The MSD has already announced that the school year is now going to end on May 24, two days later than originally planned.
After snow and ice caused all sorts of havoc the past couple weeks, this week’s event didn’t seem to result in as many crashes out on the roads.
The snowfall ranged in the 3-4 inch range in Steuben County, with the official total by 9:30 a.m. in Angola at 3.7 inches.
Snow measurements taken by volunteer monitors in the area turned up between 2-3.5 inches across LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties. No data was available for DeKalb County.
There’s a chance of more snow on Sunday.
