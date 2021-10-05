ANGOLA — The six 2022 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar finalists have been selected by the Steuben County Community Foundation.
After reviewing 22 highly competitive applications from the schools serving Steuben County, the committee named six finalists to continue with the four-step selection process. The 2022 Steuben County Lilly Scholar will receive a full tuition scholarship and $900 annual book stipend to attend an Indiana College.
Autumn Chilenski, Harper Henney, Marcus Miller, Jaden Soller, Olivia Stoy and Kaylee Wise met on Tuesday to move on to phase two of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship application process, which included an interview success workshop and an impromptu essay.
The final step for these young community leaders will include an interview with the selection committee and a presentation of their personal portfolio.
Here’s a brief look at the finalists:
• Fremont High School senior Autumn Chilenski plans to attend Indiana University to study fashion design/merchandising, entrepreneurship.
• Angola High School senior Harper Henney plans to attend Purdue University to obtain of bachelor of science and study animal science/pre-veterinary.
• Angola senior Marcus Miller plans to attend Butler University to study biology/pre-med.
* Prairie Heights High School senior Jaden Soller plans to attend Anderson University to study cyber security.
• Angola senior Olivia Stoy plans to attend Purdue University to study psychology.
• Angola senior Kaylee Wise plans to attend Indiana University to study business.
“SCCF is honored to facilitate the administration of the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship Program in Steuben County in order to nominate a student who exemplifies both high academic ability and extra-curricular achievements,” said Jacqui Gentile, program officer.
The Steuben County Lilly Scholar recipient will be selected by Independent Colleges of Indiana, the state-side administrator of the program. The winner will be announced in mid-December.
The Community Foundation awards a $1,000 Circle of Friends scholarship to the other five finalists.
The scholarships are the result of a statewide Lilly Endowment initiative to:
• help raise the level of educational attainment in Indiana;
• increase awareness of the beneficial roles Indiana community foundations can play in their communities; and
• encourage and support the efforts of current and past Lilly Endowment Community Scholars to engage with each other and with Indiana business, governmental, educational, nonprofit and civic leaders to improve the quality of life in Indiana generally and in local communities throughout the state.
There are 143 scholarships awarded statewide. The number awarded in each county is based on population. Steuben County receives one award.
