PLEASANT LAKE — The Steuben County Ukulele Club hosted an ukulele, guitar, banjo, harmonica, and mountain dulcimer performer in Pleasant Lake Friday.
While plucking the strings Marc Revenson shared his life story that convinced him that there was something larger than ourselves out there.
One of the organizers of the Steuben County Ukulele Club, Carolyn Powers, said that she first met the artist who calls himself Lil Rev at one of his concerts in Woodburn several years ago.
After that, said Powers, she met Lil Rev a couple of other times, and she learned that he was looking for a house party in the area because he had a performance in Fort Wayne, and she and her friends from the ukulele group volunteered to invite Revenson to Pleasant Lake.
“He plays many instruments but is a ukulele genius!” said Powers.
Lil Rev was hosted in Angola by another organizer of the local ukulele club, Lou Ann Homan. She said when she met Lil Rev a few years ago at a festival, he signed her and her friends’ ukuleles.
“We are so happy to bring him here,” said Homan.
Lil’ Rev, who now lives in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, said he was doing a little tour in this area as he was invited to do a program in Fort Wayne.
In his art Lil’ Rev mixes playing musical instruments and storytelling. His anecdotes about his childhood in Milwaukee and his later life mixed tragedy and happiness creating the overall bitter-sweet taste that is a feature of many lives.
“I played almost every state in America except for Hawaii and Alaska,” said Lil Rev.
The artist started his performance in Pleasant Lake with the songs he wrote for his daughter to cheer her up when she was a baby and later when her goldfish Rio died.
The bittersweet tone taken by the artist when telling how his daughter’s goldfish died, took on a serious melody when Lil’ Rev weaved it into another story on how his first wife died of cancer leaving him a single dad.
“It seems surreal even just to think about it,” said Lil’ Rev.
But before moving on to that topic the artist performed the song, where he invited the audience to sing along the words “hey, hey, smile,” and added the same overall cheerful tone even to the otherwise tragic story of his non-smoker wife dying of lung cancer.
Lil’ Rev said he was so devastated at that time that he could not deal with his anger and even got kicked out of the martial arts club out of risk of hurting someone.
“Hey, hey, smile!” said Homan, returning the audience to the bitter-sweet melody of the night.
Once performing a concert Lil’ Rev saw a person who was running to him waving like nobody had done it to him since he was in kindergarten. Thus started a story that reminded him that there was someone larger than ourselves out there.
The person who waved frantically at him was his high school sweetheart that he dated 10 years prior. He said that he really liked her family because unlike the families of his other high school girl friends they trusted him.
After meeting at his concert 10 years later after the loss of his first wife he and his former sweetheart started to exchange messages on Facebook and going out for coffee.
The story then threw the listeners to their school years when they got into a car wreck.
“We both walked out of this twisted, mangled vehicle pretty much unscathed,” said Lil’ Rev.
A week after the accident she said to him that she felt she was thrown onto a pillow, and Lil’ Rev said he was ready to be her pillow anytime. Ten years later when they were sitting over their coffee, his friend said she had already lost him once and did not want to lose him again, and they both cried.
“I said, you know, my life is a wreck, you know what we’ve been through,” said Lil’ Rev. “She goes, well, maybe it’s my turn to be the pillow.”
Finally, he said, he married his high school sweetheart two years after his first wife passed away and despite that many people said it was too early, he followed the advice his dad gave him to trust his gut, and that was the best decision in his life.
“I mean that’s the only one who could have come into our life,” said Lil’ Rev.
And so went an evening of sweet music and tales of heartbreak and joy.
