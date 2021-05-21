ANGOLA — On Tuesday Mayor Hickman proclaimed May as Building Safety Month in Angola.
Building Safety Month encourages people to understand and follow appropriate implementation of safety codes in order to preserve the security and economic value of the city’s infrastructure.
“It is our goal to educate in place of litigate to ensure code compliance,” said Scott Lehman, Angola building commissioner and fire marshal.
Building Safety Month was originally developed by the International Code Council and seeks to recognize the importance of local infrastructure and the local code officials who work hard to ensure the maintenance and safe construction of city buildings.
Lehman said the city takes new building construction and existing building maintenance very seriously.
“It is all of our responsibility to ensure building safety every day, not just during Building Safety Month,” he said.
Building Safety Month is sponsored by the International Code Council along with the Indiana Association of Building Officials.
