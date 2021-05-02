A potential tax increase in the rate for top earners is unlikely to impact the vast majority of households in the four-county area, more than 96% of which earn less than $200,000 per year.
Median incomes in the area range between about $56,500 to $64,500 per year, with few households earning at levels that might be impacted by a possible return in the tax rate to the levels they were before the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
President Joe Biden has been pushing for an increase in the top-earners tax rate in the U.S. from 37% back to 39.6% as a revenue source to fund a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. Biden has frequently summarized the proposal by stating that no one earning under $400,000 would be impacted.
The proposal would also include other tax measures including collecting Social Security taxes from earners above $400,000 — current Social Security collections shut off at $137,700 — as well as increasing capital gains taxes that are paid on earnings reaped from investments such as stocks, but that are not assessed to typical retirement investments, and are most commonly accrued by wealthier individuals with expansive income portfolios.
The capital gains tax rate is 0% for single people earning less than $40,000 annually off investments or less than $53,600 for married couples.
The White House clarified the 2.6-percentage-point hike in the income tax rate would apply to individuals earning more than $452,700 in a year or married couples filing jointly at higher income rate of $509,300.
The top income bracket rate was reduced to 37% in 2017 as part of former President Donald Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, but was 39.6% prior to that between 2012 and 2018.
The top-earner tax rate hit a historical high of 94% in 1944 during World War II. It dropped afterward but stayed at rates above 70% during the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s.
In 1981, President Ronald Reagan and Congress cut the rate to 50%, then slashed it dramatically to just 28% in 1988, but that lasted for three years before it was raised to 39.6% during the president of George H.W. Bush.
President George W. Bush dropped the top rate to 35% starting in 2003, and that held through the remainder of his presidency and the first four years of President Barack Obama’s presidency until it was upped starting in 2012.
At income levels cited by the Biden White House, an increase in the top bracket tax rate would likely impact few household locally.
U.S. Census Bureau data for income over the last 12 months breaks down percentage of the population earning in different income brackets. The top earnings bracket on that dataset, however, tops out at $200,000, so it’s likely that an even smaller percentage of households would be earning more than $400,000.
Locally, fewer than 4% of households are bringing in more than $200,000 annually.
LaGrange County has the highest percentage of households earning over $200,000 at 3.8%, followed by DeKalb County at 3.4%, Steuben County at 2.8% and Noble County at 2.4%.
Across Indiana as a whole, 4.2% of households earn more than $200,000 per year, while nationally the rate is 7.7% as it captures many states and areas significantly wealthier than Indiana.
Most households in the four-county area earn less than $60,000 per year, less than one seventh of the proposed tax increase income levels.
Median incomes — meaning a middle point in which 50% of incomes are above and 50% are below — in the area sit at $64,498 in LaGrange County, $58,279 for Steuben County, $56,789 in Noble County and $56,421 in DeKalb County.
Single filers earning that median income would be in the 22% tax bracket, while married couples filing jointly in those income ranges would be in the lower 12% bracket.
Proposals out of Washington have not indicated any changes in those lower tax brackets, meaning the majority of local area households would not see a tax rate change in their future annual income tax filing, assuming those promises hold true going forward.
