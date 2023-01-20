ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests that were made by police officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Brandon J. Baas, 21, of Lane 275 Turkey Lake, Hudson, arrested on North Wayne Street at Stocker Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Justin T. Cummings, 27, of the 3300 block of South Old U.S. 27, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Meranda L. Cummings, 25, of the 2800 block of West C.R. 700S, Ashley, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony contempt of court.
• Sheena Gerber, 33, of the 7400 block of South Enterprise Drive, Hamilton, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mark E. Mitchell Jr., 35, of the 500 block of Williams Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• David L. Ramer, 57, of the 100 block of North Evans Drive, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to return to lawful detention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.