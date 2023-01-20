ANGOLA — The silver screen for the silver set has resumed at The Brokaw Movie House in Angola.
Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center resumed its monthly Senior Movie Days at the Brokaw following what appears to be a break from the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday approximately 200 people crowded in front of the theater to watch “A Man Called Otto” and “Avatar: The Way of the Water.”
“We’ve been sponsoring this monthly for many years,” said Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Nurse Liaison Bridget McShane, who was the one who came up with the idea of free senior movie days several years ago.
McShane said that it was about 2015 that she came up with this idea. She said it happened when she was driving and this thought “just came” to her.
McShane believes that it might have happened because a lot of their marketing was put in community events and building relationships with the community.
She said she was also trying to come to the event herself to hand out newsletters and candies and chocolate to the seniors, who always waited for this. That way, said McShane, she was able to greet everyone individually and talk to the seniors about the center and the services that it offered.
“They always look forward to getting a piece of chocolate at every movie,” said McShane.
Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation Center also pays for the tickets and for popcorn and soda pop for the seniors.
McShane said that the event was very reasonable because the cost of doing it every month was still less than what a nursing home like theirs would have to spend on putting up a billboard or newspaper advertisement.
The event is open to the community, and on Thursday, said McShane, the guests came from as far as Logansport. She also noticed a lot of new faces at the event.
Brokaw Movie House General Manager Taylor Kerner said that most of those who came wanted to see “A Man Called Otto.”
She said that as the capacity of the theater where “A Man Called Otto” was shown did not allow all the guests that came, and the theater instead suggested that all the rest could watch “Avatar: The Way of the Water.”
“This one is probably our busiest one we’ve done yet,” said Kerner about the first senior movie day after the pandemic.
Most of the seniors indeed say they came to see the movie “A Man Called Otto.”
Kathy Schenkel said she came because she read the book and she liked it.
Jim and Diana Penick said they were coming to this event occasionally because it was local, and it was a good place to go.
Teresa Helton who came to the senior movie day four or five times before said she liked it because she could meet other people her age.
Sherry Adams said she had also been to the event four or five times before, and she liked it because it was making for a good afternoon with a nice movie.
Many of the senior citizens came with their husbands or wives, like April and Phillip Gates, who said they decided that it was their date day, and they went to have breakfast together and then they went to see a movie.
Many came for the first time. Sue Zimmerman said she came for the first time because she was newly senior. Denise and Gary Presley said they came for the first time, too, and they did it because they heard it was fun.
“Price is right,” said Gary Presley.
