ANGOLA — Angola native Brian Magwire received a grand prize for the folk category in the international 2022 John Lennon Songwriting Contest for his song “Erase this Day.”
The song will now participate in Song of the Year award competition, with the prize top being $20,000.
Magwire is inviting his hometown residents to support him in the online voting planned for April.
“Angola was incredibly influential to my songwriting career and is still an important part of my life,” said Magwire. “I’d love to share this with the community!”
The John Lennon Songwriting Contest is run by John Lennon Foundation twice a year through fall and spring sessions, said Magwire. Songwriters from all over the world submit their songs to a variety of categories, such as folk, electronic, pop, rock and others.
The online voting will choose one winner among the Grand Prize winners in each of the 12 categories, and after that the committee will choose one Song of the Year to receive $20,000 among those 12 songs, said Magwire.
His song “Erase this Day” was selected for the Grand Prize in folk category this year, and he had previously won that prize in 2015 in folk category as part of the band called the Lulabelles where he played when he lived in Chicago.
Magwire now works as a single song writer and performer in Massachusetts, and he wrote the song “Erase this Day” for his wife to remember to embrace every day and to appreciate the small moments in life even when it gets “pretty crazy” with their two toddlers.
“I wrote that song to remind both of us to just appreciate the little things in life and the small moments each day, and the hook is no matter what happens nothing can erase this day that we are living right now,” said Magwire.
He said that it is a song from his newest release “Songs for Wednesday” that he recorded during the pandemic with a “bunch of friends” from all over the world where all the participants did their parts remotely, and Magwire then worked with their producer.
Apart from that Magwire mainly writes acoustic driven music and plays acoustic guitar and piano, and records mostly solo. He released four albums so far, and he is working on his fifth. Magwire started to play guitar as a teenager.
His first show was held at Cahoots Coffee Cafe in Angola when he was 18, and he made demos and self-released since then, but his first professional album was not made until Magwire was in his 20s.
It has been 10 to 12 years now since he has started his professional career, and Magwire said that songwriting has always been a passion of his, and music is his way of understanding the world and is therapeutic.
“It’s how I express myself best is through songs and through writing,” said Magwire. “If I wasn’t releasing stuff, I’d still be writing songs.”
You can go to: https://jlsc.com/winners/2022b/winners.php to see the list of Grand Prize winners. To vote, visit https://jlsc.com/vote, after the vote opens Apr. 1. The vote will be open for the month of April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.