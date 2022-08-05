ANGOLA — Downtown Angola Business Owners returns Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. for another shopping experience.
In collaboration with the Humane Shelter of Steuben County, the two organizations are offering an opportunity to donate and bring along furry friends.
Various businesses will be participating in the “donate for a discount.” By bringing in an item on the Shelter’s wish list, found at chssteubencounty.org/shelter-wish-list, customers at participating businesses receive a discount flier, good until Sept. 30.
Common items on the Shelter’s list include, but are not limited to, collars and leashes, paper towels, blue Dawn dish soap, tall kitchen trash bags, postage stamps, lint rollers and more.
Shop with a discount when presenting the flier to specific downtown businesses: A Wild Hare Antique Mall, Caleo Cafe, Elemento, Fitt4Life, Jenny Lou’s Greenery, Mitchell’s Clothing and Tuxedos, the Hair Center and Then & Now Antiques.
Along with the Shelter’s attendance at the event, they will have adoptable dogs present. Members of DABO are sponsoring some of the dogs and covering half of their adoption fees.
Owners can shop with their dogs in most businesses where they will find pup cups from Caleo Cafe, pet reiki at Elemento, Kinsey’s Mobile Grooming and several other pet product vendors. Continuing with the Shelter collaboration, a portion of the proceeds Elemento makes from their pet reiki will be donated to the Humane Shelter.
Food trucks, such as Beached Boys Grill, will accompany the night on the town. DABO encourages everyone to join in on the fun and help support the Shelter.
