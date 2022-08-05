A featured Community Humane Shelter Pet of the Week was Lucy! Lucy is nearly 9-years-old now and has been at the shelter for nearly a year. She is a very sweet girl who loves to sit pretty for treats. If you are interested in miss Lucy, you can fill out the online application for adoption, which can be found at www.chssteubencounty.org. Please call the Community Humane Shelter at 833-2877 if you have any questions.