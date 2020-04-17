Police make four arrests Thursday, Friday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday and Friday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Kayla M. Aztalos, 22, of the 2000 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested on a fugitive warrant.
• Megan D. Barnhart, 30, of the 7000 block of North C.R. 1000W, Orland, arrested in the 5000 block of West S.R. 120 on a misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass.
• Robert J. Burlew, 46, of the 300 block of North Wayne Street, Fremont, arrested at home on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
• Tyson F. Opdycke, 27, of the 5000 block of S.R. 127, Fremont, arrested on East Maumee Street on misdemeanor charges of theft and criminal trespass.
