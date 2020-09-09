ANGOLA — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said the only place she spends more time than her home in Evansville or her temporary quarters in Indianapolis is Angola.
Why?
Because people get things done here.
“There’s a reason for that, because you all know how to collaborate and partner in order to get things done,” Crouch said to a couple dozen people gathered around the front porch of the Steuben County Courthouse. “And that is why we’re here today, to celebrate that partnership, that collaboration” that led to the Downtown Angola Coalition receiving a $40,000 Preserving Women’s Legacy Program grant.
On Wednesday Indiana’s No. 2 in command was on hand for a couple events, one at Trine University to deliver a broadband grant and another at the Public Square where she delivered a ceremonial check to the Downtown Angola Coalition, which recently landed a grant to commission and install in the Steuben County Courtyard a life-sized statue of abolitionist and suffragette Sojourner Truth.
The effort was a partnership between the Downtown Coalition, Steuben County, First Federal Savings Bank of Angola and many others who worked together to land one of three statewide Women’s Legacy grants. The program was made available through Indiana Humanities and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs under the leadership of Crouch.
She said the Women’s Legacy grants honor the work of women who laid the groundwork for women’s rights so that the women of today would have opportunities.
“It is such an honor to be here and celebrate, celebrate women, and brave women like Sojourner Truth who was brave enough to stand up for what she believed in,” Crouch said.
“To celebrate a woman who was so influential within the tapestry of women’s sufferage is a blessing to be able to do. We are so blessed with the women who have come before us and those who are working now to make life better for all,” said Colleen Everage, Downtown Angola Coalition president.
Keira Amstutz, a Hamilton native who leads Indiana Humanities, said it was a number of entities working together to enable Angola to receive the Women’s Legacy grant, including the Coalition and its president, Everage, who planted the seed for seeking the grant; teachers and former teachers like Carolyn Powers, who is heading up community reads and working on lesson plans with teachers; to the schools that will take part and efforts through the local libraries.
All centered around Sojourner Truth, who found herself in Angola in 1861 to give a speech from the front porch of the original Steuben County Courthouse, which was replaced with the current structure that was completed in 1868.
Truth, who resided in Michigan, including in her final years, spoke throughout the area for abolishing slavery. Following the Civil War she continued fighting for rights, this time for women’s right to vote.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment, which was ratified on Aug. 26, 1920. Announcement of the Women’s Legacy grant coincided with that 100-year anniversary with an announcement in downtown Angola on Aug. 26.
Everage said Truth was a significant part of the suffrage movement. Her involvement in Angola and Steuben County made her a worthy figure to pay tribute to as part of the community’s history.
“This Sojourner Truth grant was an amazing opportunity to collaborate with new partners and develop relationships that will forge the way for other possibilities we cannot imagine. Our community is filled with bright, creative and wonderfully giving individuals of not only resources, but also of their time, energy and creativity,” Everage said. “Thank you to all involved, Commissioners, city of Angola, Office of Rural and Community Affairs, Indiana Humanities and our elected politicians. It was a delight today to meet the lieutenant governor and hear her speak so highly of our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.