ANGOLA — Trine University's Humanities Symposia will launch this spring with a look at World War II resistance writer and playwright Charlotte Delbo.
Mindy Maples, associate professor in Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication, will present "Charlotte Delbo: WWII French Resistance Writer, Playwright, Director & Holocaust Survivor" beginning at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in Wells Theater inside Charles and Nancy Taylor Hall of Humanities.
Charlotte Delbo was a writer and a member of the French resistance during WWII. She was later sent to Auschwitz for her involvement in the Resistance and is best known for her memoirs describing her time as a prisoner in the camp.
Maples will share about Delbo's life and writings. Trine students also will perform some of her works during the session.
Trine's Humanities Symposia is free and open to the public. Talks usually last about 30 minutes and are immediately followed by time for questions, which usually leads to a total time of one hour. Wells Theater seats 75 guests, so attendees are encouraged to arrive early if they have specific seating preferences.
For more information about the Symposia, contact Melissa Mayus, assistant professor in Trine's Department of Humanities and Communication, at mayusm@trine.edu.
