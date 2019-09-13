FLINT — Projects are on the fast track at the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District.
At Thursday night’s meeting, the SLRWD Board of Trustees approved a proposed monthly fee increase to coincide with expected costs for a treatment plant overhaul.
To take advantage of a $2.5 million State Revolving Fund grant, the project must be bid by Oct. 18 and closed by Dec. 15.
The board also heard that a major expansion project on the northeast corner of the district is more than half done and most of the work should be finished by the end of the year.
Selge is currently laying lines along S.R. 127, completed in the area of Interstate 69, Feather Valley Road and C.R. 275N.
Lone Tree Point, land locked by Pokagon State Park and high on a Lake James cliff, will be the last area for underground work along with a couple connection points on S.R. 727.
Many of the grinder stations have been installed, including those at Pokagon. They are being put in at Cranston’s Reef this month.
Construction has been going on for 270 days and Jones Petrie Rafinski engineer Steve Henschen reported that as of Aug. 31, it was 56% complete. He said that while the completion deadline is in mid-March, Selge would like to wrap up the bulk of the work by December and concentrate on the final leg, more than 100 structures at Lone Tree Point and 25 houses at Cranston’s Reef.
The project is so far along that the board rescinded an offer made in a settlement agreement in one of several current civil court situations. As a legal remedy, around 20 homeowners agreed to pay remobilization costs, approve an easement and get connected to the system, already underway. Due to time frames, the contractor has said it is unable to back track and add more connections at this time, said attorney Andy Boxberger. Henschen said tests were being conducted in some places and last-minute additions could compromise the overall system.
In his report, Henschen presented equipment pre-selection bids. The board approved vendors for chemical feed systems, cloth filter system and flow equalization pumps for the new filter system being planned at the plant. It will do away with a holding tank process that has been getting bad marks from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.
The board will meet in a special session on Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. to award bids. The bids will be received on Oct. 15 at 5 p.m.
Indianapolis accountant Steve Brock conducted a rate study to determine the rate increase needed to make the filter change possible. Estimating that the project will cost somewhere between $2.28 million and $3.7 million, and subtracting the $2.5 million SRF grant, Brock crunched the costs, considering a 20-year bank loan at 2% interest. He determined the rate increase had to be 5% or 6% for the district to continue to make a profit.
Because of the speed that the filter project is being moved along, the board introduced a high-ball 2020 customer rate — $88.98. Boxberger said the district intends to ultimately adopt something lower.
Lake Charles resident David Anderson told the board he is opting to move out of a home owned by his family for several generations to forego hookup. An adjoining property in his name had also been targeted for connection though Anderson said the majority of the structure had been torn down and the rest was being used for storage.
“I’ve been there for 25 years. I’ve got a lot of stuff,” Anderson told the board. He said he is at peace with moving out of the home, and asked the board to stop billing him for a project he does not intend to be part of. The board waived bills being sent to his second property but said until he receives a notice of connection, he may not file his intent to not connect and must continue paying the the monthly bills that have been arriving since January.
Earlier in the meeting, the board updated its use ordinance's disconnection policy to include both “disconnect” and “never connect” in its language.
In other business, the board approved its 2020 budget of $5.6 million.
