There are many Easter Egg Hunts planned across the Steuben County community on Saturday. Here's a roundup of some of the activities:
Angola
Commons Park
Saturday, 11 a.m. There will be games, prizes, egg decorating, bag decorating, coloring, face painting and the Easter Bunny.
Hunts will be by age as follows: 11:45 a.m. (age 0-2), noon (age 3-5) and 12:15 p.m. (age 6-10).
There will be prize eggs among the many placed during the hunt. New this year will be three grand prize eggs for each age category. The winner will receive a new bicycle, complements of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Downtown Angola
Downtown business owners will host activities for children from noon to 4 p.m. An Easter egg hunt will follow the event in Commons Park.
Follow the bunny tracks around the downtown to hunt for eggs. The Easter Bunny will be available for photos.
Fremont
The annual Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10 a.m. in Vistula Park. The hunt will be for any child who is currently in fourth grade or younger. Prizes will be awarded to children who find special eggs.
This event is sponsored by the Fremont Town Council and organized by the Fremont High School Student Council.
Hamilton
The annual Easter Egg Hunt and community celebration will be held at Hamilton Fish & Game, 110 E. Railroad St., from 2-4 p.m.
Orland
The Orland Chamber of Commerce will host its annual hunt in the Orland Town Park. Starting at 10 a.m. Kona Ice will be on hand to provide treats (for a fee). The Easter Bunny arrives at 10:15 a.m. for photos (bring your own camera).
The Easter Egg Hunt starts at 10:30 a.m. Here are the age categories: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.
