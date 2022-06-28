ANGOLA — Steuben County’s COVID-19 test site of the past 21 months is closing today, announced Alicia Walsh, administrator with the Steuben County Health Department.
The COVID-19 Community Testing Clinic located at 501 S. John Street in Angola will be closing its doors after operation at 7 p.m. today.
“Although the testing facility is due to close, the Steuben County Health Department would like to remind the community that COVID-19 testing resources are available via at-home test kits, through provider offices and private testing companies,” Walsh said.
Free at-home COVID-19 testing kits are available at local libraries, post offices, the Heritage Club and the Steuben County Health Department, among others.
“The Steuben County Health Department would like to thank their community partners including, but not limited to, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, the city of Angola, and especially, Vantage Point Consulting Inc. for the smooth operation of the COVID-19 testing facility,” Walsh said.
Wil Howard, president of the Steuben County Board of Commissioners, praised the Health Department and the cooperation with Angola on the use of Commons Hall.
“Alicia Walsh and the entire staff at the Steuben County Health Department did a fantastic job ensuring the wellness of our community through a cooperative effort with the city of Angola,” Howard said.
Angola Mayor Richard Hickman said he was pleased with the service Walsh and the Health Department offered over the course the past nearly two years.
“Thank you for all that you and the Steuben County Health Department have done to get us to this point with the pandemic. Your professionalism and partnership have been appreciated by us all,” Hickman said in an email to Walsh.
The Steuben County Health Department will continue to provide vaccines against COVID-19. The shots are available at the Health Department, which is located on the south end of the first floor of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
For additional information related to the location of COVID-19 testing or vaccine information, call the Steuben County Health Department at 668-1000, ext. 1500.
