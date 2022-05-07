ANGOLA — Trine University’s Class of 2022 heard words of wisdom from a noted sports figure and the university's president as they head off into the real world.
This year's commencement ceremony Saturday at the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. Athletic and Recreation Center was much different than the past two years due to the pandemic. In 2021, people were wearing masks. In 2020, there wasn't a ceremony but students from that class were invited to attend the 2021 ceremony.
The welcome mat is always out.
“For the rest of your lives, you will be Trine alumni … you can always come home again,” said Trine President Earl Brooks II.
On the perfect spring morning every parking space on Trine University’s campus was filled and nearly every seat in the Keith E. Busse/Steel Dynamics Inc. ARC was occupied by friends and family of the 2022 graduating class.
The highly anticipated commencement address was given by former Heisman Trophy winner, ESPN broadcaster and noted philanthropist, Tim Tebow.
After tell an amusing story about Albert Einstein on a train searching for his ticket Tebow said, “I know that Trine has done an amazing job of teaching who you are. And I hope you know who you are, but I also hope you know where you’re going … what I mean by that is not necessarily the end destination, but it’s the path in which you’re choosing to go.”
The graduation class was dressed to impress with gowns draped with honors chords and medals, fraternity sashes and many of their caps with decorated with witty sayings and beautiful designs.
One cap worn by graduate Taylor Drake, LaPorte and now of Angola, who graduated Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts in English and Communications, quoted comedian John Mulaney, “You heard me, an English major. I paid $120,000 for someone to tell me to go read Jane Austen, and then I didn’t."
“We did it!” said Megan Schrader to her fellow classmates.
Schrader earned a bachelor of arts degree from the Jannen School of Arts and Science Summa Cum Laude in English and Communications. She was the 2022 Robert B. Steward Award winner and gave the “Response from the Class of 2022" at the commencement ceremony.
The class of 950 students, including 746 undergraduates, endured some immense trials and tribulations during the last four years. A large number of the students began pre-COVID pandemic in 2018. Little did they know they would be facing the deadliest virus of the 21st century all while working toward their degrees.
“In a lot of ways Trine is where I grew up,” said Schrader.
Now, it's time to move one.
“Tomorrow you enter the real world,” Brooks intoned.
Although most of the tears in the room were those of happiness, a somber standing ovation overtook the room with emotion when late Trine University mechanical engineering student Cody Beeks’ parents Bryan and Sandra Beeks were honored with his diploma. Beeks died in an ATV accident.
Honorary doctor of humane letters degrees were awarded to Tebow and Chuck Surack, Fort Wayne and Lake James, who is the founder of Sweetwater companies and a noted entrepreneur and philanthropist.
Brooks ended the commencement with a quote for the late Steve Jobs.
“Your time is limited, so don't waste it living someone else's life. Don't be trapped by dogma — which is living with the results of other people's thinking. Don't let the noise of others' opinions drown out your own inner voice. And most important, have the courage to follow your heart and intuition.”
The Trine Broadcasting Network also live streamed the ceremony on livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.