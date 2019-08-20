ANGOLA — Steuben County Commissioners are considering adding meetings to their current off weeks in order to handle issues as they arise.
In their meeting Monday, commissioners kicked around a few possible days for meeting the second and fourth weeks of the month.
“It would be a public meeting to put out fires,” Commissioner Jim Crowl said. “I think it’s a good idea.”
Currently commissioners meet the first Monday of the month at 1 p.m. and the third meeting of the month at 8:30 a.m.
“Some meetings might take 10 minutes, some might take 20, but we need to meet to take care of things as they come up,” Crowl said.
The meetings would not be for regular agenda items, such as the regular reports given each meeting by the highway and parks departments.
“I could see this transitioning to four commissioner meetings a month,” said Ron Smith, president of the board.
All three commissioners said they wanted the second and fourth meetings to only handle incidental or emergency items.
Commissioners and staff said there often are weekends where incidents occur that need the attention of the commissioners, but without regularly scheduled meetings, the matters can’t be handled in a public fashion. Often when these occur a commissioner will take a call from, for example, a department head, who will then call the others to get a consensus. If public action is required, it would occur after the fact.
Various meeting times were discussed for their pros and cons. Holding the second meeting on a Tuesday morning, for example, could end up conflicting with the regular meeting of the Steuben County Council, which is 9 a.m. every second Tuesday of the month. That could also put a pinch on the time of Auditor Kim Meyers, who attends both commissioner and council meetings.
On the positive side, the Tuesday meeting could position commissioners well if they need to bring fiscal issues before the council.
“I’d say do it for six months, a year to see how it works,” Smith said.
The decision could be decided in the commissioners’ next meeting, which is Sept. 3.
Both the commissioners and council meet in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola.
