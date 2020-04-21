ANGOLA — An Angola family is reeling after their dog was shot and killed Saturday by a police officer outside their home.
“We still have not decided on whether or not getting an attorney would be worthwhile,” said Sandy Case, who was having a party at her home, a 5-acre property in the 1000 block of North C.R. 177W, on Saturday. She said they were outside playing basketball when a neighbor reportedly called police about excessive noise.
Steuben County Communication’s law incident summary shows a request for an agency assist at Case’s residence just after midnight on Saturday.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Brian Walker, public information officer for the Fort Wayne District of the Indiana State Police, said officers were dispatched by Steuben County Sheriff’s Department to investigate a noise complaint and large social gathering.
“During the course of the investigation a large dog became aggressive with our trooper,” said Walker. “Initially the officer tried to use non-lethal measures to deescalate the aggressive dog.”
Walker, who said limited information could be released because the case is still open, said the non-lethal measures were unsuccessful. The officer’s name has not be released.
“The officer ended up having to resort to using his duty weapon to defend himself,” said Walker.
The state officer was the first on the scene, said Case, later followed by county and city police.
Case said the officer pulled up her driveway quietly with his headlights off then shined a flashlight around the property.
“Deacon barked as a dog does when a stranger approaches. Without asking us to put the dogs inside, a young officer shot my best friend,” says the narrative on a fundraiser page created at gofundme.com on Monday, titled #JusticeForDeacon.
Case said she is heartbroken.
“He was my spirit,” she said.
The fundraiser — which aims to collect $1,000 and had brought in just under $300 by Tuesday afternoon — will be used to cover cremation and memory glass or pendants for family members, said Case.
She said she is considering filing a civil lawsuit if she can garner qualified legal assistance.
She said she would consider donating some proceeds from the fundraiser and any legal awards to the Indiana State Police “to provide better training to their officers when approaching homes with family pets.”
She said some funding may also be donated to animal rescue services.
Case said it is not her intent to create tension between her family and the police. In the fundraiser details she urged her supporters to refrain from slanderous remarks about the officer.
“Nothing can bring back Deacon,” she said.
