HAMILTON — For Karen Grime of Hamilton, learning about other cultures and sharing her culture with those from other countries are what motivates her to host students from overseas.
Grime and her husband began hosting foreign exchange students six years ago. Since then, they have welcomed students from China, Germany, Mexico, Tanzania, Turkey, Brazil, Thailand, Tunisia, Serbia, Japan and Malaysia. This year they will host two students — one from the Ukraine and the other from Spain.
For the past four years, Grime has partnered with the nonprofit PAX — Program of Academic Exchange. This year, in addition to hosting, Grime is serving as the program’s local coordinator. Currently she has found placements for five students who will attend Hamilton Community Schools and is looking for more families who are willing to host students.
According to PAX, youth exchange programs are among the most successful educational experiments of the last 70 years.
“Since the end of the Second World War, these programs have enabled thousands of young people from around the world along with their U.S. host families to share their customs, traditions and language, fostering appreciation and understanding of one another’s culture and values,” according to the organization.
PAX School Year USA enables teenagers age 15-18 from Europe, Asia, Latin America and Africa to live with volunteer American host families for a semester or school year while attending the local high school.
PAX Abroad offers American students the opportunity to live and study in Brazil, China, Ecuador, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Spain.
PAX students come from more than 70 countries. All are carefully screened and have three or more years of English study, full medical insurance and personal spending money, said PAX Lake Regional Director Teresa Metz. The Lake Region covers Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky and a portion of Indiana.
Services provided by PAX include host family recruitment, interviewing and screening, school enrollment and arrival orientation, along with support and counseling throughout the year, Metz said.
All types of families — empty-nesters, families with small children in the home, families with teens, and single-parent families — are encouraged to apply to be hosts, Metz said.
Host families must provide the exchange student with a place to stay and three meals a day, Metz said. Families must provide the exchange student with his or her own bed. He or she may share a room with a family member of the same sex and who is within a four-year age range of the student.
Students already have begun arriving in the United States, and others still are waiting to be paired with a host family, Metz said.
Anyone interested in hosting a student and learning more about the interests of those students still available for placement may register at hub.pax.org, Metz said.
Metz said she began hosting exchange students when her two children, now ages 23 and 25, were in fifth grade and seventh grade “to expose them to something different than what was in our high school.”
Metz and her husband continued to host students and this year will serve as “welcome” hosts to two female students for 6-8 weeks on their large farm in Greensburg.
Metz said if the students like the environment, Metz and her husband likely will continue to host them for the duration of the school year. If the girls would prefer to be in an environment with other siblings, they will look for a more permanent placement for them, she added.
Metz said serving as “welcome” hosts for short-term placements enables families who might be nervous about the program to try it.
Reflecting on her experience as a host, Grime recalled when her exchange student from Tunisia saw snow for the first time.
“They’d never seen snow before. It was like seeing it through a little kid’s eyes,’ she said.
PAX exchange students also participate in community-service projects, typically performing 20 hours of community service work, she said.
One of her former students from Tanzania showed his commitment to the Hamilton community with his artistic talents, Grime said. He painted pictures and sold them to raise money for Olivia Stoy of Ashley, who underwent a bone marrow transplant and a battle with T lymphoblastic lymphoma.
“They’re here to help the community, also,” Grime said.
