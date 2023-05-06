ANGOLA — Football superstar Terry Bradshaw shared words of wisdom sprinkled with much wit with the delivery of a standup comedian in his keynote address in the 138th commencement exercise Saturday at Trine University.
While he was funny and poked fun of those on the stage with him — including Trine President Earl Brooks and board member Keith Busse of Steel Dynamics fame — NFL Hall of Famer Bradshaw also shared many messages of taking charge of one's life, learning to cooperate with and appreciate others and setting sights on success, often sharing anecdotes from his storied career with the Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers.
"You've got to take control of your life. Folks, you've got to take control of your life," he said. "If you don't love yourself, why should I love you? It's important to love who you are. It's important to be proud of who you are."
From the beginning of his pep talk to the end, Bradshaw stressed making contact with others, particularly shaking hands and breathing in every day and appreciating life.
"So when you back up and turn those caps, you can click your heels and say to yourself what a great day this is. And I'm gonna remember what Terry Bradshaw said. Although it wasn't a very intellectual today, I am gonna remember to draw in air, because I'm alive. I'm gonna remember to smile, because smiling has an impact on people's lives, a reflection of the soul and the spirit of the human being. And then finally, finally, what are we all going to do? We're going to breathe. We're going to smile. And we're going to touch, we're going to shake hands. Let me tell you something. Why do you think athletes slap each other on the butts and shake hands, man, there's nothing more bonding than a shaking of a hand. Learn how to shake the hands of people," Bradshw said, before interrupting himself to congratulate Brooks on his successful career at Tri-State then Trine University.
"But at the end of the day, when you put your head on your pillow, you'll be able to say to yourself, one good something happened to me today. If you can't say that, then you didn't have a good day. How can you go through a day without one good something happening? That means shaking a hand or encouragement or whatever it is to other people. One good something happened to me a day, and if you got a mom and dad and they're still living, people that brought you in this world, they deserve your love. Call them and tell them you love them. Call them and tell you how much you appreciate them."
Before he became very serious at the conclusion of his speech, the first commencement address Bradshaw said he has given, he shared many funny stories, sometimes playing on the stereotype of a not-so-smart football player.
Perhaps one of the funniest came when Bradshaw talked about what he did for a living as an NFL quarterback:
"I made my living, Dr. Brooks, putting my hands underneath another man's butt."
He then showed the crowd how to line up behind center, then said, "You're not going to get that intellect from anyone other than me."
Bradshaw received a standing ovation at the conclusion of his address then was awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.
"You're going to give me something today, right," he asked during one point in his speech.
Bradshaw also praised the tenure of Brooks, who started at Trine in June 2000. At that time, there were about 1,800 students at Tri-State at all of its campuses. This year, the graduating class more or less equaled the total student body at the start of Brooks' tenure at Trine.
There were approximately 1,800 students who were eligible to graduate on every level from bachelor's degrees to doctorates. Of that, approximately 1,100 students participated in the commencement exercise, which was about the number of students attending at the Angola campus at the beginning of the Brooks era.
"Dr. Brooks, and by the way, God bless you, your family, on your retirement. This is one heck of a fine human being right here. Give him a round of applause. This is one good dude right here. You're going to be missed for all you've done for this university," Bradshaw said.
Brooks also offered kind words to the graduates in his final introduction to the commencement ceremony, telling the graduates to remember their time at Trine and savor all of the good that came from being here for their college educations.
"Don't forget the small moments, the quiet conversations or the walk into town on beautiful spring day. All these moments are what come together to make your college experience uniquely yours. Thank you for the many contributions you made the class of 2023 into this university. And please move forward with the confidence that comes from knowing that even in challenging times, you'll built the best possible foundation for a bright future. The word commencement means a beginning and you've achieved a significant new beginning. That alone is cause for celebration. New opportunities that will present themselves because your new beginning are also cause for celebration," Brooks said. "But perhaps the greatest celebration is that you have arrived at this moment. For some of you it's been a bumpy path to travel. But you persevered and now you sit at a major new beginning."
There was a capacity crowd of about 6,700 people attending in the Keith Busse/Steel Dynamics Athletic and Recreation Center with the overflow crowd watching a live video feed from the MTI Center. The event was also livestreamed. The exercise was open only to ticketed guests.
The line of students was so long that at least one student was seen blocks away from the commencement exercise, at the main entrance to the university, in front of the Trine sign on University Avenue, getting her photo taken while the student body was literally marching into the ARC.
She had time. It took almost a half hour to get the graduates, faculty, staff and board of trustees to file in to the ARC. As he brought up the rear, marching along with the board, Bradshaw shook hands with many people who lined the walkway.
As students made their way to their seats, many flashed hand signals or waved to the cameras recording the procession. The procession showed the diversity of the student body, with peoples of every color and some wearing traditional headdress from their countries of origin or in keeping with the tradition of their religion.
Students were seen talking on their cellphones and some apparently were facetiming to share with family from afar.
Many mortar boards sported sayings and slogans and even animal prints. One, perhaps, was from a graduate who planned to continue his education or merely spoke of the future that lies ahead. It read: "To Be Continued."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.