Two people arrested on Thursday
ANGOLA — The following people were arrested on Thursday by law enforcement officers working in Steuben County and lodged in the Steuben County Jail.
• Randall D. Daniels, 34, of the 3000 block of C.R. 59, Butler, arrested at C.R. 100N and Landis Road on a felony charge of habitual traffic violator.
• Stacy L. Pingry, 45, of the 300 block of West Lincoln Street, Ashley, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.