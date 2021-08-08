ANGOLA — Families started receiving expanded Child Tax Credit money in July and for those who are eligible, they will see another payment, either by direct deposit or by check, this Friday.
As part of the American Rescue Plan enacted by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, the Child Tax Credit was increased in value and, instead of making families receive the money as part of their tax returns, they are receiving monthly deposits through the end of this year.
Although the program seems pretty straight forward, some people fear it will end up impacting their tax bills when they file their 2021 returns in 2022.
“My biggest concern is that I have heard conflicting information. At one time I heard that this is really just an advance on your tax return and if by chance you make too much money, then you might end up owing money next spring. Like I said before, we are financially stable, so we are setting that money aside just in case,” said Vickie, Angola, who didn’t want her full name used in print. “If it turns out that this really is ‘free money,’ then we will likely make extra payments on our student loans ... so we can pay those off and then really start plugging some money into our kids’ accounts.”
Information from the Internal Revenue Service says people might end up having to pay back some or all of the monthly money if their income or tax status changes in 2021. The monthly checks are being distributed based on one’s 2020 income. If a family’s income were to increase in 2021 to the level that the individual should either receive partial or no Advance Child Tax Credit yet they were receiving all or a partial credit, then the money might have to be paid back at tax time.
The American Rescue Plan increased the amounts going to families and expanded the program to include those whose income is so little they don’t owe taxes. The benefits begin to phase out at incomes of $75,000 for individuals, $112,500 for heads of household and $150,000 for married couples. After that level, the money is reduced by $50 per $1,000 increment of additional income, phasing out at $170,000. Families with incomes up to $200,000 for individuals and $400,000 for married couples can still receive the previous $2,000 credit.
In the past, eligible families got a credit when filing their taxes — either as a lump-sum payment or a credit against taxes owed. Now six months of payments are being advanced monthly through the end of the year. A recipient receives the second half when they file their taxes. The credit is $3,600 annually for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children ages 6 to 17. Eligible families will receive $300 monthly for each child under 6 and $250 per older child.
“If you receive a total amount of advance Child Tax Credit payments that exceeds the amount of Child Tax Credit that you can properly claim on your 2021 tax year, you may need to repay to the IRS some or all of that excess payment,” said information on the IRS website.
Area resident Amanda Zimmerman said when her first credit showed up in her bank account last month it took her by surprise.
“I received the first one, of course I was fumbling around trying to figure out where it came from. I had to call my tax professionals to stop it,” she said.
People do have the option of opting out of the monthly checks. If people want to opt out or make other changes involving the Child Tax Credit, they can do so at the following IRS website: bit.ly/2VF3NJO.
Zimmerman has opted out.
“I enjoy my tax time. As a single mom, that’s money we use for vacation. Or catching up on whatever is needed. I don’t appreciate it all changing and then me having to jump through hoops for it to remain the same as it always has been. It should be an option, not a burden,” she said.
Another Steuben County couple, who didn’t want to be named because doing so would give a general idea of their income, received partial payments because their income fell in between the maximum for full payment and less than the maximum for no advance credit.
“Luckily it didn’t really affect us at all,” said the mother of four.
Her husband said they were going to not spend the money in the event their income should change and they would end up having to pay the money back.
Families on average received $423 in July, the Associated Press reported; the Treasury Department estimates that 35.2 million families received payments in July.
A Fremont father of two, who is eligible for a $500 monthly payment, said he could see how the checks would be beneficial to families based on his experience with putting his daughters through preschool and having to pay for child care while he and his wife worked prior to the girls reaching school age.
“I don’t care if I get the money over the rest of the year or all of it in my tax return. It all depends on a family’s situation on if it helps them or not, which could always change,” said the man, who did not want to be named because of the volatile nature of politics these days.
Some Democrats would like to see the additional Child Tax Credit become permanent like other countries — such as Canada, Great Britain, Norway and others, reportedly some 17 so-called rich nations — that subsidize child rearing for much of their populations.
Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah had been pushing for such a measure before the American Rescue Plan was promoted by the Biden administration. He has proposed making the Child Tax Credit $4,200 a year while eliminating other programs that provide aid.
