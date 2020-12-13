Auburn buildings honored for historic preservation efforts
AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library and the Auburn City Steakhouse have received Outreach Awards for historic preservation.
ARCH Inc., a historic preservation non-profit in Fort Wayne, has been presenting historic preservation awards for 42 years, but in 2020 the awards include something new.
The inaugural Outreach ARCHie Awards this year make a specific effort to recognize the top historic preservation projects regionally. Traditionally, the ARCHie Awards have focused on Allen County, where ARCH was founded in 1975 and where much of its work has been focused. But as ARCH has grown, it has come to serve all of northeast Indiana.
The 2020 Outreach honors have been presented to the two projects in Auburn that are good examples of the variety of value historic preservation projects provide to a community, ARCH said in a news release.
The library received the ARCHie Outreach Award, with the Auburn City Steakhouse receiving a commendation.
Library eliminates overdue-material fines
AUBURN — The Eckhart Public Library Board of Trustees unanimously voted to do away with overdue fines for items checked out from the library, and it affirmed its commitment to offering robust curbside and delivery services, at the board’s regular meeting Tuesday evening.
The moves are part of the library’s goal to “break down barriers to access,” as outlined in a strategic plan approved by the board of trustees in December 2018.
The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown into sharp relief the ways that the library can improve service to the community — and how to make it easier for people to use all the resources the library has to offer, said a news release from the library.
Overdue fines formed a very small percentage of the library’s overall budget. When weighed against the impact on library cardholders, particularly those who are suffering economically during the COVID-19 pandemic, the board decided to eliminate the fines, following a national trend in libraries. According to the American Library Association, eliminating fines nearly always increases library usage.
“Overdue fines are a huge barrier to accessing library materials,” said Eckhart Public Library Public Service Manager Darcy Armstrong. “Many people are unable to pay, and many others stay away from the library out of fear of accruing fines.”
COVID-19 vaccination centers are ready
FORT WAYNE — Northeast Indiana hospitals and health networks identified to participate in the Indiana Department of Health COVID-19 vaccination program expect to receive their first shipments of the vaccine sometime after Tuesday, pending anticipated Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Area hospitals awaiting shipment include Cameron Memorial Community Hospital in Angola, Lutheran Health Network, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Health. All are working to finalize plans for their vaccine clinics, they said in a joint news release issued Wednesday.
In the first phase of the program, vaccine availability is limited to health care workers who have been prioritized and defined by the Indiana Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.
Vaccine eligibility details are available on the Indiana Department of Health website, coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/.
In addition to vaccinating their own employees who qualify, the hospital clinics will vaccinate other priority health care workers, such as qualified nursing home staff. All participants will be required to register and make an appointment on the Indiana Department of Health website once scheduling is available. The vaccine will be provided at no cost to recipients.
More Hoosier counties enter red status
INDIANAPOLIS — Every county in Indiana is now seeing high or very high spread of COVID-19.
There are zero counties in blue and yellow in this week’s Indiana State Department of Health COVID-19 ratings and more counties than ever are in the red, the worst rating.
Locally, three of four counties in the northeast corner are red again, as northeast Indiana continues to be one of the state’s hotspots.
Locally, Steuben County ticked back up to red, while LaGrange and DeKalb counties remained there for another week. Noble County remained in orange for the seventh straight week.
Steuben County went back into the red after seeing a sharp increase in both its per-capita case counts and positivity rates.
Communities receive millions for roads
INDIANAPOLIS — Eighteen local governments in the four-county area were awarded funds from the state’s Community Crossings program, totaling more than $11.4 million.
The second award cycle for the popular road funding program comes later than usual — for a period this summer there were questions about whether it would happen at all following the statewide shutdown and major disruption to state tax revenues — but it turned out better late than never for northeast Indiana.
Local counties, cities and towns cashed in big in the second cycle combining for $11.4 million, with some receiving the maximum $1 million award and several others getting hundreds of thousands in funding for roads.
In total, the state issued $101 million in this second round of funding, with the four-county area taking more than a tenth of the pot.
LaGrange County agencies received $3.52 million, while Noble County agencies received $2.61 million
Units receiving the maximum $1 million were DeKalb County, Shipshewana and Steuben County, while LaGrange County received $977,074, Fremont gained $969,000 and Hamilton was granted $906,756.
Ligonier installs cameras after damage
LIGONIER — New security cameras have been installed at the sites of Ligonier’s municipal water towers in the wake of a recent vandalism of one of the structures.
Nearly a month ago, municipal workers responded to reports that the city’s North Tower had been struck by gunfire from an unknown source and was leaking. The damage has since been fixed, but because there were no cameras installed at the time of the shooting, police have no leads on any suspects.
The city’s insurance provider covered the full cost of repairs, which came to about $5,000.
Kendallville Police buying high-tech drone
KENDALLVILLE — The Kendallville Police Department will be taking to the skies soon when it gets its own quadcopter drone.
The purchase was approved during Tuesday’s Board of Works meeting. Also approved was the purchase of multiple traditional vehicles with wheels. The drone has a price tag nearly equal to that of a police cruiser.
Police Chief Lance Waters presented information about the DJI Matrice 300 drone, a quadcopter designt. The price tag: $25,926.
Waters noted that the majority of the cost comes from the drone’s high-tech, four-in-one camera that has additional features including zoom lens, thermal imaging and rangefinder abilities. The camera itself runs more than $10,000, Waters said.
LaGrange County eyes employee bonuses
LAGRANGE — LaGrange County employees might find a little something extra in their paychecks thanks to a proposal made by the LaGrange County Commissioners Monday morning at their regular meeting.
The commissioner proposed giving all county employees a $1,200 hazardbonus because of the coronavirus pandemic. The bonuses would be paid for with funds the county received through the C.A.R.E.S. Act.
Earlier this year, the commissioners approved a similar request made by LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos. Campos wanted to give his staff a bonus for their work in the middle of a pandemic. Like the commissioners plan, Campos gave his staff $1,200 hazard pay.
LaGrange County Commissioner Terry Martin said he is recommending the remaining county employees receive the same hazard pay bonus.
Martin said many county employees are dealing with the same potential hazards caused by the pandemic as those at the sheriff’s department.
“It’s the right thing to do,” Martin said. “We thought the other employees are dealing with the public too. And we found out we could do this. The employees have been under a lot of stress. We just thought it was better to include everybody.”
