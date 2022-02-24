ANGOLA — Community members gathered on Monday for the first public preview of the Steuben County Water/Ways exhibit.
“We have the opportunity to host a national exhibit for a temporary period of time,” said Jennifer Danic, president of the Steuben County Community Foundation.
The Smithsonian’s Water/Ways exhibit is going to be on the first floor of the Carnegie Public Library from May 28 until July 18. The Smithsonian exhibit will be paired with the Steuben County Water/Ways Exhibit, which is being developed by local volunteers.
Essential component
The Smithsonian Water/Ways Exhibit, the Smithsonian’s website said, “from Museum on Main Street, takes a deep look at this essential component of life on our planet, which powers the environment’s engine, impacts climate and helps shape and sculpt the landscape. Humans and animals rely on water for health, hydration, food supplies, and hygiene.”
“We are hoping this exhibit helps our community better get to know their environment,” said Sonya Dintaman, director of the Carnegie Public Library.
This Smithsonian’s Water/Ways exhibit is sponsored by Indiana Humanities.
Indiana Humanities opens minds
“The Indiana Humanities connects people, opens minds and enriches lives by creating and facilitating programs that encourage Hoosiers to think, reach and talk,” the organization’s website said.
Water/Ways is part of Museum on Main Street, a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and state humanities councils nationwide.
Indiana Humanities is bringing the award-wining Water/Ways program to 11 sites in Indiana over two years, and Angola is one of the sites.
The Steuben County Community Foundation, the Carnegie Public Library, the Steuben County Lakes Council and other local groups are joining together to create a Steuben County Water/Ways Exhibit. The local exhibit will focus on the seven major water topics affecting Steuben County.
Seven topics covered
The first topic will be geological. This topic will be led by Janel Meyer of the Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District. Geology will cover the history of ice, glaciers and how our lakes were formed in Steuben County.
The second topic will be natural. This topic will be led by Fred Wooley, retired naturalist. Natural will explain wildlife, fens, endangered species and how we can conserve these aspects.
The third topic will cover local watersheds. This topic will be led by Bill Schmidt and Meyer. They will describe where water goes, why it matters, and how Steuben County watersheds are unique.
“Where we sit was under a mile of ice … we are at the top of almost every watershed and we have several watersheds that are the origin,” said Bill Schmidt, advisor to the 101 Lakes Council
The fourth topic will explain the cultural aspects of our local water ways. This topic will be led by Karen Deforest of the Lakes Council and the Downtown Angola Coalition and it will contain information regarding how humans have shaped our local lakes including native Americans and railroads.
The fifth topic will be economic. This will also be led by June Julien of the Steuben County Tourism Bureau. The economic information will detail how water and water quality is key to Steuben County’s economy pertaining the agriculture and the manufacturing industry.
The sixth topic will cover the recreational aspects water has on our community. This topic will also be led by Julien and it will detail how water is central to our community’s recreation, including fishing, boating and swimming.
The seventh topic will cover conservation. The conservation topic will be led by Kris Thomas, Angola’s MS4 coordinator. This will cover what the risks water are in the community along with regulations and supporting efforts to preserve our water.
Each of the seven topics will be displayed on 7-foot-tall by 4-foot-wide panels. There will be a total of eight panels connected together forming an octagonal display. The seventh and eighth panels will both cover the conservation topic as preserving our current water ways is most important to the vitality of our community.
After the Smithsonian exhibit is over and the Smithsonian exhibit moves on, the Steuben County Water/Ways portion of the display will be available to the public to use.
Various organizations expected to use the Steuben County Water/Ways display including local schools, local marinas, Pokagon State Park, as well as local events including Angola Balloons Aloft, Fremont Music Fest and Fall Fest.
The Water/Ways Exhibit is seeking more volunteers to help assemble the exhibits and be docents.
For more information on how to get involved or donate to the project contact the Steuben County Community Foundation at its website at steubenfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.