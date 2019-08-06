FREMONT — The Fremont Community School Board met Monday in a special meeting and approved several employment changes for the school year, which starts next week.
Retiring from the school is Sheri Bressler, elementary instructional assistant.
Resignations were approved for elementary instructional assistant Amy Baker and middle school cook Tasha Ehinger.
A number of new hires were approved in addition to the retirement and resignations. They are as follows:
• Christy Davis — Second shift high school custodian
• Ayreal Lanman — High school special education instructional assistant
• Amber Barlowe — Elementary instructional assistant
• Connie Hantz — Elementary instructional assistant
• Celeste Hayes — Middle school instructional assistant
• Miranda Brubaker — Middle school remediation and enrichment teacher, volunteer high school volleyball coach
• Sarah (Deb) Faulkner — Food service director
• Tina Snyder — Full time middle school cashier
• Suzanne Zimmerman — High school applied skills instructional assistant
• Ami Absher — Elementary instructional assistant
• Cheryl Sherbondy — Junior Varsity boys tennis coach
• Troy Barker — Volunteer high school varsity football coach
Transferring to new areas were Kelly Gilbert, transferring from teaching kindergarten to first grade and Jacinda Towers, elementary instructional assistant, transferring from computer lab to title one.
Fremont’s first day of school is Tuesday.
