FORT WAYNE — Vera Bradley’s annual outlet sale returned from its 3-year hiatus and drew thousands of shoppers to the June 14-18 event at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Fort Wayne-based bag and luggage lifestyle brand to cancel the three previous years, so shoppers were likely primed to get the heavily discounted items, with some signs declaring savings of 70%.
Handbags, travel accessories and other pieces for sale were primarily retired patterns and overstock items.
Those shoppers wishing to get first dibs on the deals could buy tickets for a 2.5-hour shopping window the first three days of the sale. No tickets were required for the rest of the sale.
For information, visit verabradley.com/annualsale.
