ANGOLA — An ice storm that’s about as uncharacteristic as they get but perhaps one of the worst to hit Steuben County choked off the community starting Wednesday night and well into Thursday.
There were literally thousands of electric customers left without power in the territories served by NIPSCO, Steuben County REMC and Indiana & Michigan Power.
Crews from all three were working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible but were hampered downed trees getting into the lines.
“Obviously it’s going to take some time to get the power restored,” said Mike Meeks, chief deputy with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.
Crooked Lake hit hard
Perhaps one of the harder hit areas in Steuben County, which seemed to take the brunt of the storm in northeast Indiana, was the south side of Crooked Lake.
For hours into Thursday morning the south side of the lake, along Shady Side Road, was blocked off on either end. More than a mile of road from near C.R. 400W to just south of the lake on C.R. 290W was blocked by downed trees and power lines.
One woman who was surveying the area at about 9 a.m. commented that it was still impassable “from both ends.”
Vehicles could be seen waiting helplessly behind the downed trees as crews worked to clear at least at one end what appeared to be a mature oak that not only fell across C.R. 290W but was entangled in the power lines.
The storm brought freezing rain early Wednesday that did not melt off of trees and other stationary objects. There was some icing of roads and sidewalks. Throughout Wednesday the temperature remained steady at 32 degrees, the point of freezing.
Observers across the region agreed that Steuben County appeared to take the worst of the storm that at points covered millions of people across the nation. To the north of northeast Indiana, the storm packed snow and ice. To the south, there was much rain and thunderstorms.
That left ice in the middle, with northeast Indiana on the southern edge of the winter conditions.
Worst ice storm
Of all the utility companies impacted, it appears as though REMC took it the hardest.
“We have,” said Josh Durbin, member services director with REMC.
Some are also saying it is one of the worst ice storms to hit northeast Indiana.
“It’s the worst one I can remember,” Meeks said.
That cold precipitation added to the ice, building up late in the day and into the evening when trees could handle no more weight and started to bend and break.
A bunch of rain fell
In addition, there was a lot of rainfall, something not typical of an ice storm.
“We did get 2.35 inches of rain yesterday,” said Tim Tyler, the official National Service weather observer for Angola.
On the opposite, southeast corner of Angola, at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1.49 inches of rain was recorded with a peak intensity of 0.96 inches per hour, said Jeff Gaff, plant superintendent.
For that reason, there were few traffic incidents to report.
Meeks said the county police only worked two wrecks on Wednesday.
But Steuben County Communications took literally hundreds of calls throughout the day, starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, from people reporting downtown trees and power lines.
Durbin said the difficult part of the cleanup was that it was widespread.
“That’s the difficult part. It’s scattered trees down throughout the county,” he said.
NIPSCO reported more than 8,000 customers without power in Steuben and adjacent counties at the height of the storm. REMC reported 4,700 customers out. I&M reported up to 10,000 customers without power. On Thursday afternoon there were about 2,300 I&M customers without power in the Hamilton area. Those customers were supposed to be brought back online by 10 p.m. Thursday,spokesman Michael Bianski said.
“(Wednesday) night’s ice storm caused extensive damages in portions of NIPSCO’s northern Indiana service area, with over 400 individual incidents and counting identified as of noon,” said Phil Winter, NIPSCO’s director of power line and forestry. “A large proportion of those damages occurred in Steuben County, which saw a higher rate of damages in this storm compared to other areas affected. As a result, NIPSCO currently has 25 line crews paired with 25 additional tree crews working within that county alone to first clear trees from roads and electric equipment so our line crews may then assess damages and make the necessary repairs. In this storm, trees that are not deemed in close proximity to lines were so weighed down by the heavy ice accumulation that we’re seeing them fall and down lines and equipment that would not generally occur during a winter storm event.”
NIPSCO didn’t have a definitive time for when all power would be restored, but people can get updates on the company’s outage line at 800-464-7726.
When power would be restored varied for the utility companies.
Durbin said most of REMC customers would be restored by Friday, but that was conditional.
“That’s difficult to say,” he said. “It could be an extended outage.”
Because of the vast amount of damage, a few isolated customers might not see their power restored until the weekend.
In addition to its local crews, REMC has help from five outside crews, including personnel from Kent Power, which has been working months on the REMC’s fiber optics install, and crews from Northeastern REMC and Heartland REMC.
Angola officials remind people not to call 911 to report power outages, but rather, call their electric company. Here are the phone numbers:
• REMC: 665-3563
• NIPSCO: 800-464-7726
• I&M: 800-311-4634
Calling 911 should only be in the case of an immediate threat to life or property.
Durbin reminded people to treat all downed lines as live.
“Just as a reminder,” Durbin said, “always treat every downed power line as energized.
I&M provided these safety tips:
• Downed power lines. Stay away from any downed wires and report them to your utility company.
• Be careful around debris and fences. Fallen limbs and other debris can hide downed power lines, and a downed line may be contacting a fence out of line of sight. Look around carefully. Trees could fall or drop limbs at any moment, please look up.
• Vehicle accidents are often a cause of power outages, especially with ice covered roads. Avoid driving until road conditions are favorable.
• Traffic lights may not be functioning. Please use caution and be mindful of first responders and utility workers on the roadways.
• Do not to approach utility crews. For your safety and theirs, please do not approach power company employees and contractors working to restore power.
After Wednesday’s ice storm, the Angola Street Department is working to navigate all the damage.
“Our first main goal is to make streets safely passable. Many locations still have power lines mixed in with debris, so please use extreme caution,” said information from Angola utilities. “After streets are cleared, crews will be making their way around town removing all debris from the side of the road.”
People are asked to be respectful of street crews cleaning debris.
It is asked that people place all yard waste at the curb and not in the street. Place all limbs in the same direction so they are easily handled and improve efficiency when picking up.
If possible, stack limbs away from other obstacles.
