ANGOLA — A Steuben County resident who is running for the Republican nomination for the 3rd District seat in Congress yet has not officially announced his candidacy is going to be the guest speaker when the Steuben County Republican breakfast is held on Saturday.
Grant Bucher, a project manager with Weigand Construction, Fort Wayne, will be the guest for the rare summer GOP breakfast. With no parades to march in on the first Saturday in August, the group decided to meet.
Bucher, who resides at Snow Lake, is Weigand’s project manager overseeing construction of the new $26 million judicial center being built by Steuben County.
On his website, bucherforus.com, Bucher describes himself as a non-politician running for political office.
Bucher plans on joining an already crowded field for the nomination to replace four-term Rep. Jim Banks on the GOP ticket. Banks is seeking the Republican nomination to run for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for the Republican nomination for governor. There are now nine announced candidates for the 3rd District.
It was expected that Bucher was going to announce his candidacy officially in July but that has yet to happen.
Bucher is a native of northeast Indiana, having grown up in Wells County. He recently moved back to Indiana from Michigan, taking up residence on Snow Lake’s north side with his wife, Melinda, and two sons, Grayson and Gentry.
Saturday’s breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and will be held in The Heritage Club, 1905 Wohlert St., Angola. Coffee and light refreshments will be served.
