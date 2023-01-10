ORLAND – The Orland Town Council nominated Robin Sears as its new president and Chris Sanders as its new vice president during the last meeting on Monday.
Sears has served on the council since 2017, and she said her goals in her new position include running meetings efficiently, keeping the eyes to the future projects beneficial for the city, and using town funds carefully.
“That helps the majority of the people, if not all,” said Sears.
She also said that she was going to protect the town’s safety and promote growth in new businesses, and activities for children. Concerning acute problems that the town faced Sears said that Orland did not have acute problems as it was planning for things ahead.
“We try to stay on top of any problems, and then we plan ahead for things,” said Sears. “We’ve planned ahead with our finances for equipment purchases, we put our money back every year so that we don’t have any shocks.”
Sears also mentioned that the town also tried to stay up with the street programs as far as repairing the street is concerned not to let anything come to a crisis level. Same was true, said Sears, for the water department that pushed repairs to stay ahead of things.
“Now I can’t say we have any other crisis right now,” she said.
Chris Sanders, who was elected as Orland Town Council vice president, said he was a life-long resident of Orland, and his goal on the town council was to see the town prosper and grow. Sanders said that he was also going to focus on keeping “the town moving forward as far as growing and bringing more business into” it.
“Just making a happy little community,” he said.
Zeb Schuette, who was appointed to replace former vice president Lance Brodock, said his goals in the new position were to improve everybody’s well-being and help improve the town. Schuette has been an Orland resident for 11 years, and previously he did not serve on other town boards.
“Still trying to get my feet wet and see what we need to do and what can be done,” said Schuette.
Schuette said that it was brought to his attention earlier by other members of the town council that other board members had stepped out, and then he had an interview for his position.
Orland Town Clerk April Sanders said that Chris Sanders, who was on the November ticket, won the election, and Lance Brodock, who was the council vice president in 2022, resigned as of December 31, 2022, won the elections too.
“He [Brodock] was originally on the ticket back in November, and did actually receive the most votes,” Sanders said, “but he resigned due to moving out of town, and you have to live in the town limits in order to run for the town council seat.”
Sanders explained that in a situation when an elected party member resigns, the party chair has 30 days to appoint another member of the same party to that empty seat.
At that point, Sanders said, Steuben County Republican Party Chairman Rick Michael appointed Schuette to replace Brodock because both of them were Republicans. Schuette was sworn in at the end of December last year at the Steuben County Courthouse.
The elected members are now eligible to serve on the town council for four years, but they are only eligible to hold their town council titles for one year. Nominations for president and vice president position at Orland Town Council are made at the very first meeting of the new year, said Sanders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.