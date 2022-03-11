ANGOLA — Once again Trine University will be hosting Hoosier Boys State and it is spearheaded by the American Legion, with members of local Legion posts working resources at Trine on the organization of the June event.
Hoosier Boys State is a government program that simulates the political process in Indiana from the local level to the state level. Over the course of a week delegates from across Indiana will actively work together to create a fictional, but functional state government, in the process, honing valuable leadership skills and organizational skills, a news release said.
The purpose of the program is to promote understanding about Indiana’s political process, to inform about the power of democracy and to inspire leadership strategies with the delegates. At the conclusion of the program, delegates will be better prepared to make a positive influence in their community.
"That is why our motto is, “A week to shape a lifetime," said the news release from Tom Frederick at the Hamilton American Legion post.
Guided by a qualified staff, delegates will be the ultimate decision makers for the many facets of government at the city level, the county level and state level. Among these challenges include: creating the platforms of two mythical political parties, campaigning for office, debating political opponents, voting and governing.
This program is held at Trine the week of June 12-18. There are potential scholarships available and participants get to make new friends from across the state.
Eligible candidates are teens who have completed their junior year of high school or home school students. Delegates will spend the week at Trine and the cost to attend is paid by your American Legion Post or a community sponsor. Students are responsible for discretionary spending during the program.
"This is a very valuable program you should not miss attending," Frederick said.
The deadline to register is May 1.
To register to attend go to: hoosierboysstate.org. Once you have registered you will be matched to an American Legion Post in your area, or you may go to your local post and start the process.
If you need help you may contact Frederick at 316-4676 or electric.tom@hotmail.com
