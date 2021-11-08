Police arrest sever people over the weekend
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers over the weekend. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Winnie P. Cobb, 50, of the 100 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor theft.
• Christine M. Coy, 32, of the 1700 block of East G Avenue, Parchment, Michigan, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street on a fugitive warrant.
• Randall D. Daniels, 35, of the 3900 block of C.R. 59, Butler, arrested in the 300 block of Bittersweet Court, on a warrant alleging felony possession of methamphetamine, battery and battery causing severe bodily injury to a woman known to be pregnant.
• Andrew M. Farmer, 34, of the 1400 block of Greymoor Court, Mishawaka, arrested on a misdemeanor warrant.
• Eric B. Glassburn, 58, of the 1100 block of Queen Street, South Bend, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Jeffrey S. Hajek, 37, of the 00 block of South John Court, arrested on Gerald Lett Avenue and West Maumee Street, on a fugitive warrant.
• Brian J. Hawn, 52, of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, arrested in the 3000 block of North Wayne Street on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and driving while suspended with a prior within 10 years.
• Alan L. Hiner, 35, of the 300 block of West Spring Street, Fremont, arrested on S.R. 120 at C.R. 50W, Fremont, on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Carrie A. Jenkins, 30, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Matthew A. Main, 34, of the 1700 block of East G Avenue, Kalamazoo, Michigan, arrested in the 2900 block of North Wayne Street, on a felony fugitive warrant.
• Ryan R. Parrish, 36, of the 9300 block of Baseline Road, Avilla, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to return to lawful detention.
• Berenice Ramirez-Garcia, 29, of the 200 block of North Superior Street, arrested in the 600 block of West Mill Street, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior conviction within the past 10 years and resisting law enforcement.
• Lou T. Richardson, 21, of the 00 block of East Chicago Street, Quincy, Michigan, arrested in the 100 block of East Hardy Street, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jarod W. Shirk, 22, of the 900 block of Bear Pass, Garrett, arrested on C.R. 275N at C.R. 200W, on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish and possession of paraphernalia.
• Edwin M. Sosa, 28, of the 4400 block of North C.R. 100E, Howe, arrested on North Wayne Street at North Crest Drive, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kyle M. Thomas, 37, of the 3400 block of East Bellefontaine Road, Hamilton, arrested in the 100 block of S.R. 4, Ashley, on a charge of misdemeanor driving while suspended with a prior within the last 10 years and operating while intoxicated.
