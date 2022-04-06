ANGOLA — The Steuben County Democratic Party will be holding a Meet the Candidates Breakfast on Saturday.
The event will not only include local candidates but will feature the man considered the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for the 3rd District seat in Congress, Gary Snyder, Huntington.
The breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at Sutton's Event Center, 160 N. Public Square.
Tickets are available online at steubendem.com. The cost is $12 per person.
There are perhaps more Democratic primary candidates having filed in decades this election cycle.
There are a couple contested primaries, including for House District 51, which is a seat now held by Republican Rep. Denny Zent. Jestin Coler, Lake Gage, and Michael Travis, Angola, are running for the Democratic nomination.
For the District 1 seat on the Steuben County Council, running for the party's nomination are Judy Rowe, Lake Pleasant, and Harle Vogle, Jimmerson Lake.
There are a couple other Democratic candidates seeking County Council seats who are unopposed in the primary, including David MacFadyen, who wants to challenge Council President Rick Shipe in District 2, and Ryan Bond, who wants to challenge Council Vice President Ruth Beer in District 3.
While there's a few Democrats running for township advisory board seats, there's one contested race for township trustee, Pleasant, which pits personal friends Lou Ann Homan and Lee Sauer. The winner will face Republican Lesli Hall. All reside in Angola.
Donald Mason, a former county surveyor, is running for the party's nod. He will face current Republican Surveyor Jim Slabaugh in the general election.
