ANGOLA — Angola Balloons Aloft takes flight this weekend across the Monument City and beyond.
Following the theme of their 13th year, Over the Top, the event will house a record high number of specialty shape balloons this year.
A koala, a sloth and a unicorn are among the six specialty shapes set to appear Friday through Saturday. Brought in from all over the country and Canada, the pilots are very excited to get to the sky and see the excitement on their passengers' faces.
Pilot Scott Monahan, who owns Tico the Sloth and the Little Lion balloon, is ready to take people out and see his balloons in action.
“I prefer balloons that make the kids happy and you see the wow factor on their faces. It is great to see and it always brings a smile to my face as well,” said Monahan.
Monahan is the co-owner of Monahan Airways, LLC with his brother Todd Monahan. He owns five balloons currently: the lion, the sloth, unicorn, frog and a tiger.
“We have been around ballooning our entire lives and we have been traveling the world ballooning for the last 15 years with our fleet of balloons,” said Monahan. “My brother has said his whole life that he wanted to fly balloons and he finally made his dream come true. I am part owner and we get to travel to many festivals across the world showing our balloons and bringing smiles to the crowds.”
With 32 years of experience under his belt, pilot Erik Eaton will be flying with Peanut the Elephant. He also has Honey Bear and two Aerostar 90k balloons named Night Fury, which flew last year at Balloons Aloft, and Under the Rainbow.
“For Peanut, we are flying over a Cameron wicker basket. Peanut is fairly new to our fleet and we’re enjoying having her at events,” said Eaton.
Tom Randall, who is a triple seven pilot, got his first balloon about six years ago with his wife. He will be flying Sydney the Koala. The balloon basket can fit up to five people and is powered by a Cavanaw Burner. This type of burner is rare for the United States; it is made in New Zealand, only 10 are available here.
“I’m out there for the pretty and for people to experience the view at 360 feet. It’s so quiet and peaceful; it’s a bucket list thing,” said Randall.
Another husband and wife duo will be taking Laska the Unicorn up in the sky over the weekend. Tom Warren, a mechanic by trade and 24 year veteran of the sport, is traveling from Land O Lakes, Florida to bring Laska to Balloons Aloft. The balloon’s namesake comes from the Czech Republic word for love.
Warren notes his favorite part of piloting balloons are his passengers. Also, as a first timer at Angola’s event, he looks forward to the community.
“I fly so much, so the people make it fun for me. You get some of the coolest stories and passengers flying balloons. I’ve flown with someone that was 105 years old and with war veterans, I like getting to hear their stories,” Warren said. “The biggest thing is the community getting behind this type of event. It’s a top priority. Without the community and area, there wouldn’t be events like this.”
Piloting Tico the Sloth, Mark MacSkimming is a familiar face at this weekend’s event. In a previous year, MacSkimming brought a specialty shaped frog balloon. With 31 years of experience, the pilot has flown various special shapes.
“My crew and I agree that we’ll stop doing this when it isn’t fun anymore, we haven’t looked back since,” MacSkimming said. “The people, the spectators and the passengers are my favorite part.”
MacSkimming possesses a true passion for hot air balloons.
“I enjoy sharing the magic and beauty of ballooning with others, it’s what makes me happy,” MacSkimming said. “We have a unique sport and sharing it with communities is well worth the time and effort.”
Holding a unique position, Pat Rolfe is the pilot of Cynthia Seal, a special shape and competition balloon. With two flippers and a nose heavier than usual, the seal shape is consistent with the traditional round balloons.
After a hot air balloon festival held in Battle Creek, the pilot’s hometown, Rolfe began crewing. This sparked his initial interest in ballooning and eventually he purchased Cynthia Seal in 2018. In order to remain a competition flyer, Rolfe had specifications when he ordered the balloon.
“My balloon is only 20 pounds more than a regular balloon, whereas some special shapes weigh almost twice as much as a regular round balloon,” Rolfe said. “I like to do competition flights, but I wanted a special shape, this lets me do both.”
As a four time returner to Angola Balloons Aloft, Pat Rolfe enjoys Steuben County’s views and topography.
“Hot air balloons are more of a hobby than a career for me and I do some rides,” Rolfe said. “I love flying in the Angola area, it’s just what pilots look for while ballooning. There are plenty of landing spots that aren’t just parking lots.”
Angola Balloons Aloft will take place Friday through Saturday with a competition flight on Sunday morning. A full schedule and list of pilots is available at angolaballoonsaloft.com.
